Trading Shohei Ohtani: A Los Angeles Columnist’s Idea

It looks like people in Los Angeles are going crazy.

The Dodgers lost in the Championship Series to the Brewers. And even though that wasn't the plan, it's not the end of the world.

The team has won three championships since 2020, including in 2024 and 2025. I think some columnists are jumping the gun when they talk about the potential end of the dynasty.

The Dodgers will still be favorites in 2027…

But it seems like anything goes right now. Even the wildest ideas—the ones that should be considered unimaginable.

For example? Bill Plascke (LA Times) suggests considering trading Shohei Ohtani.

He's not saying this because of the loss… but we can all agree he wouldn't have written such an article if the Dodgers had repeated their World Series success.

He says that if Ohtani continues to insist on pitching, the Dodgers will have to consider parting ways with him.

Bill Plaschke says the Dodgers need to seriously consider trading Shohei Ohtani if he continues to insist on pitching : “This past season offered unassailable proof that Shohei Ohtani can no longer serve as both a full-time hitter and full-time pitcher. The Dodgers have no choice… pic.twitter.com/dWJJ6uX2P8 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 22, 2026

I'm the first to say that the Dodgers can't say no to Ohtani, who needs to stop pitching for the sake of his career.

But there are less drastic solutions than trading him. Like… forcing him to stop pitching for the rest of the season?

We all agree that Ohtani would be more productive as a hitter if he didn't have to pitch. He's undergone two major elbow surgeries in his career and was banged up all over in 2026.

Seeing him bat exclusively would open the door to having him play a bit in left field, which would be good for the entire team.

“I'd play him out in left field, then you free up the DH role so Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, as they age, will get some at-bats in a way that's more protective of them.” MLB Now reacts to news that Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch next season. pic.twitter.com/QkEsy2oFDN — MLB Now (@MLBNow) October 22, 2026

It's a team's job to protect a player from himself (especially exceptional athletes) because these guys want to do it all. The Angels' situation with Mike Trout proves this.

But I refuse to believe the Dodgers want to trade Ohtani just yet. He's too valuable to the team.

I don't see the player wanting to leave, and who else could maximize his $700 million contract like the Dodgers?

Unless the columnist knows something major about the Dodgers' owner's financial problems?

But anyway. People in L.A. need to take a moment to breathe.

There are less drastic solutions for a club that's still a dynasty and just needs to make some adjustments.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.