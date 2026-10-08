Hot Topic: Kent Hughes Weighs In on His Defense

Right now, the talk in Montreal is all about the team's defense.

Everyone knows the Canadiens are never out of it and have the offensive firepower to come back in games. That happened quite often last season.

It happened again on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

But if the team falls behind, it's largely because its defense isn't up to par. There are areas that need to be addressed if the team is going to take it to the next level.

And everyone knows that. Even the GM. In an interview with Mario Langlois (Les amateurs de sports, 98.5 FM), Kent Hughes acknowledged that he knows the defense isn't perfect. If he'd had to speak publicly after Saturday's game, he wouldn't have been satisfied.

The GM's Responsibility to the Canadiens | “We're aware we still have work to do” — Kent Hughes https://t.co/DxJIqZSJG8 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 8, 2026

The Habs want to win in the long term and build a team that can win year after year. And their GM knows that can't be done with a leaky defense.

He wants a team that's less stressful for fans to watch.

“If you ask me if the goal is to build a team that's like the Harlem Globetrotters—entertaining but unable to win— No, that's not the goal—not at all.” – Kent Hughes

So it takes players who are spectacular, but everyone also knows it takes players who bring something else to the table: defense, toughness, and so on.

And on that note, we know the Canadiens love a player like Josh Anderson.

The veteran is in the final year of his contract, and management—which gave him an “A” following Brendan Gallagher's departure—really doesn't want to let him go.

Jeff Gorton proved that recently.

This shows just how important Josh Anderson is → https://t.co/VYpXdhgJMK — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 9, 2026

And now, still in the interview with Mario Langlois (which I recommend you listen to), Kent Hughes made similar remarks. He told the player a few years ago that as long as he plays up to his potential, he'll never be traded at the deadline.

Clearly, we love Anderson around here. The evidence keeps piling up.

In a nutshell

– No more preseason games?

Sloppy hockey across the NHL in the first few weeks was predictable. Players are speaking more about it. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 8, 2026

– Wow.

They'll face off against the Dodgers in the divisional series. https://t.co/ze2RCCewHL https://t.co/8vTpcgcqML — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 8, 2026

– Must-read.

After Bryce Pickford, has the #CH found another gem in the West with Brayden Klimpke? The fourth-round pick has already matched his goal total from last year in the WHL. His story is one of a meteoric rise https://t.co/nIB0KFmhQM — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 8, 2026

– It's Alexandre Carrier's birthday.