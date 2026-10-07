The Bills Are the Favorites to Sign Tyreek Hill

The wide receiver market could soon heat up around a particularly high-profile name.

After a serious knee injury that cut his 2025 season short, Tyreek Hill is preparing for his return to the NFL. Now a free agent after being released by the Miami Dolphins, the star wide receiver could quickly attract interest from several franchises, including the Buffalo Bills.

Hill suffered a severe dislocation of his left knee as well as several ligament tears during Week 4 of the 2025 season. This serious injury naturally raises questions about his physical condition as he approaches his return. Despite this, the player seems determined to continue his career.

A recent social media post has particularly fueled speculation. Hill mentioned his desire to return to playing football in cold weather—a statement that did not go unnoticed by Buffalo fans.

NFL analyst Albert Breer also believes the Bills could be a credible destination. As a guest on the Dan Patrick Show, he suggested two main possibilities: Buffalo or the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill's former team.

The scenario of a return to Kansas City seems appealing given his ties to Patrick Mahomes and his familiarity with the franchise's offensive system. However, Buffalo also has a strong case.

Tyreek Hill could bring a new dimension to Buffalo's offense

According to Breer, the Bills' roster already features several promising receivers, but what it lacks most is a player capable of threatening defenses deep down the field with exceptional speed. It is precisely this quality that has long made Hill one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.

His arrival could potentially stretch defenses and create more space for Josh Allen and Buffalo's other playmakers.

Everything will depend, however, on his physical condition. After such a serious injury and given his age, the real question will be which version of Tyreek Hill will return to the field.

If he can get close to his peak form, his arrival with the Bills could transform Buffalo's offense and give Josh Allen another explosive weapon.

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