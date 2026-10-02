The worst-case scenario has been confirmed for Christian Gonzalez

The New England Patriots will have to make do without one of their key defensive players in their matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Christian Gonzalez has been officially ruled out of Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury.

Christian Gonzalez's absence represents a significant change for Mike Vrabel's team. The cornerback did not participate in any of the Patriots' three practices this week, and his absence had begun to raise questions about his availability for Week 4.

Gonzalez was injured last Sunday during the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The defensive back was examined by trainers after a play in the first half but continued to play, finishing with 50 defensive snaps.

In three games this season, Christian Gonzalez has recorded eight tackles and five pass deflections. According to Next Gen Stats data reported by theScore, he had also limited opponents to just 2.3 yards per target heading into Week 4.

The Patriots will also have to do without defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who is also dealing with a shoulder injury. Barmore did not participate in practice this week and has also been ruled out.

To replace Gonzalez, Charles Woods is expected to take on more responsibilities. Woods has already started a game this season when another member of the secondary was out. The team may also adjust some of its defensive schemes to compensate for the loss of its starting cornerback.

The matchup will be particularly intriguing, as the Patriots will face Josh Allen and the Bills' offense in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

For Christian Gonzalez, the goal will now be to use this break to recover from his shoulder injury, while the Patriots will need to find ways to make up for his absence.

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