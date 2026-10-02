It’s officially over for Tony Romo as an analyst

Tony Romo will no longer provide commentary on NFL games for CBS Sports.

The American network announced Friday that it was ending its partnership with the former quarterback, bringing to a close a collaboration that lasted nearly a decade.

CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. In a statement, the network thanked the former player for his contributions over the past nine years and wished him the best in his future career.

This decision comes a few months after a highly publicized arrest. Tony Romo was arrested in July for driving under the influence of alcohol, an incident that drew attention to the former player who had become one of the most recognizable voices in American sports television.

Romo had joined CBS Sports after ending his professional playing career. He quickly established himself as one of the network's leading NFL analysts, thanks in large part to his knowledge of the game and his live commentary during games.

His departure therefore marks a significant change for CBS Sports' NFL broadcasts. For nine seasons, Romo had provided commentary on several of the network's major games, sharing his technical analysis and the experience he gained during his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

A New Chapter for Tony Romo and CBS Sports

The split between Tony Romo and CBS Sports now ushers in a new era for both parties. The network will have to continue its NFL broadcasts with a revamped team of analysts, while the former quarterback may turn his attention to new professional ventures.

Tony Romo underwent a significant career transition after retiring from the sport. His move from the field to television allowed him to maintain a prominent role in the NFL world, this time behind the microphone rather than on the field.

CBS Sports, for its part, made a point of highlighting its nine-year partnership with Romo. The network did not provide further details on the specific circumstances leading to this separation.

This announcement thus brings an end to a major chapter in Tony Romo's media career and could signal a new professional direction for the former Cowboys quarterback.

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