Jakub Dobes Traded for Connor McDavid: The Door Could Be Open

The Canadiens have three goaltenders in their organization who can legitimately hope to play a significant number of games this season in the National Hockey League.

We're talking about Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault, and Jacob Fowler.

Yes, Kaapo Kahkonen is also an option on paper. But barring a catastrophe, he isn't expected to be a key player for the Habs in the 2026–2027 season.

It's unclear how the season will unfold. Injuries could change the landscape, but the trade market could also come into play.

The Edmonton Oilers, for example, might call Montreal to seek help in net.

“Hey Stan, it's Kent Hughes. How's the Oilers' goaltending looking this season?” pic.twitter.com/vUtBxpJ4yR — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 2, 2026

We can all agree that Samuel Montembeault is undoubtedly the easiest to let go. He'll be a free agent in less than a year, and it's unclear whether he'll return to the city for the 2027–2028 season.

But… he's also the goaltender with the lowest market value.

The topic of goalies was discussed this morning on the radio by Renaud Lavoie in Quebec City. Along with Dominic Maurais (Radio X), the journalist talked about the two youngest goalies.

And it was pretty interesting.

Basically, he pointed out that the Canadiens don't want to trade Jacob Fowler, a goaltender whom the Canadiens' front office drafted and see as part of their future plans.

Lavoie added that if the Oilers called to discuss Connor McDavid (who would say yes to the Canadiens if he wanted to leave Alberta) and Jakub Dobes (drafted by Marc Bergevin) were to be included in such a trade, Kent Hughes would say yes.

“We're not going to start denying ourselves happiness.” – Renaud Lavoie on saying yes to trading Jakub Dobes in a deal for Connor McDavid

That said, if you want my opinion, the Canadiens would say yes if the massive package to lure McJesus to Montreal included Fowler instead of Dobes. But we understand Renaud's point, especially since the Oilers will undoubtedly want an established goaltender.

This isn't a dig at Dobes, by the way. It's just the reality.

Note that Dobes has a no-trade clause covering seven teams for the 2028–2029 season and five teams for the following season. Between now and July 1, 2028, he has no protection.

But in any case, if McDavid is traded, it will be next summer.

In a nutshell

– Note.

Filip Eriksson scores his second goal in five games to start the SHL season. #Habs #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mTI4AgZiag — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) October 2, 2026

– Well done.

Once again this year, RDS will broadcast several games featuring La Victoire, the LPHF champion team! pic.twitter.com/i862VJ5sjx — RDS (@RDSca) October 2, 2026

– Who will win?

– Read this.

NEW for @TheAthletic

:

A year ago, the Washington Capitals were a popular pick to slide down the standings. But

12 months later, as their season begins Friday night, they're a very popular pick to rocket back up the standings. “I

mean, last fall, I was hoping everybody was… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2026

– The Panthers are holding their breath.

Barkov will have an MRI later today. https://t.co/bbwchbk2hu — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2026

– Matthew Knies wanted to know where he stood.