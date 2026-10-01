The Cowboys Sign Their No. 1 Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys' defense continues to evolve.

While several questions still surrounded the Texas team's backfield, Jerry Jones has just added another key piece to his roster.

According to reports by Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The news was also confirmed by Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

To secure the services of the 26-year-old defensive back, Dallas agreed to give up a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft as well as a second-round pick in 2028. This acquisition therefore represents a mid-term investment for the Cowboys, who hope to see Porter quickly take on a key role in their secondary.

Joey Porter Jr. Expected to Play a Major Role in Dallas

However, some questions remain regarding Porter's situation. The cornerback did not play in the Steelers' first three games this season. The organization initially cited a back injury to explain his absence, but contract disputes are also believed to have contributed to the situation.

His arrival in Dallas could now significantly change the dynamics of the defense. In particular, Porter is expected to take on the role of the Cowboys' starting cornerback, which will quickly give him significant responsibilities.

Selected in the second round by Pittsburgh in 2023, Joey Porter Jr. already has three seasons of NFL experience. During that time, he has recorded 165 tackles and three interceptions.

This trade also marks another collaboration between Jerry Jones and the Steelers. The Cowboys' owner had previously dealt with Pittsburgh to acquire wide receiver George Pickens. More recently, Dallas also added offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

The Cowboys, who currently hold a 1-2 record, will return to action on Sunday against the Houston Texans, who are still searching for their first win of the season with a 0-3 record. Porter's arrival could therefore quickly come under scrutiny from Dallas fans.

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