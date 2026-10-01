The contract for the purchase of a CFL franchise in Quebec City has been signed

Can sports fans in Quebec City finally hope for the return of a major professional team?

This time, the situation seems to be taking a much more concrete turn. Several reports circulating over the past few days point to a project aimed at establishing a new Canadian Football League (CFL) franchise in the capital.

Businessman William Trudel is reportedly at the heart of this initiative. However, his group remains tight-lipped, largely because several key steps still need to be taken before all the details can be officially announced.

The project calls for the construction of a new 25,000-seat stadium on the site of the former Colisée. The investment is estimated at approximately $350 million, with a target opening date of 2030. The expansion franchise itself would cost $25 million.

According to reports from several media outlets, the proposal also includes the possibility of hosting the Grey Cup in Quebec City. A preliminary proposal for as early as 2033 has reportedly been circulated, although this date has yet to be confirmed.

A stadium that would extend far beyond football

Public funding is now one of the main issues. The Government of Quebec, the City of Quebec, and Ottawa may be called upon to participate in the project. Mayor Bruno Marchand has already expressed support for the idea, while the Parti Québécois has also mentioned a provincial financial commitment under certain conditions.

In the meantime, the PEPS could serve as a temporary solution. The team could play part of its first season there until the new stadium is ready.

But above all, the project could take on a much broader scope. The goal would be to create a sports facility accessible to multiple disciplines, including soccer, rugby, cheerleading, and flag football.

The experience of Stade Canac demonstrates that a sports facility can be used for much more than just professional games. With its temporary dome, the stadium has become a year-round destination for thousands of athletes.

For Quebec City, the arrival of a CFL team could therefore represent more than just a new franchise: it could serve as the starting point for a multifunctional sports complex designed for the entire community.

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