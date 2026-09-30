Season Over for This Packers Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers will have to play without one of their top wide receivers for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Jayden Reed will need surgery to treat a neck injury.

This injury forces the young player to end his season early. Reed has also been placed on the injured reserve list, a decision that underscores the severity of his injury.

The wide receiver had, however, started the season with a new contract in hand. Last April, he agreed to a three-year, $50.25 million extension with Green Bay—a sign that the organization was still counting on him to play a key role in its offense.

His start to the season, however, was limited. After two games, Reed had just four receptions for 24 yards. He suffered a neck injury during the second game of the season, when the Packers faced the New York Jets. Green Bay ultimately won that game in overtime.

A Key Part of the Packers' Offense

Despite his lack of production this season, Reed has established himself as a regular target since joining the NFL. Selected in the second round by the Packers in 2023, he already has 142 receptions for 1,881 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

His absence therefore presents an additional challenge for Green Bay's offense, which will need to find other solutions to compensate for the loss of its wide receiver. The length of his recovery and his eventual return will now be the team's primary concerns.

For the Packers, this situation is a major setback so early in the season. The organization will have to adapt quickly until Reed is able to return to the field.

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