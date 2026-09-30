Jim Popp is back in Montreal

An exceptional evening is in store as two iconic figures in Quebec football, Anthony Calvillo and Jim Popp, will take part in the festivities marking the organization's 80th anniversary.

The two legends will be at the Maison Principale on October 1 for an anniversary celebration that promises to bring together several generations of fans. Their presence will add a special touch to this event celebrating eight decades of history, memories, and memorable moments.

Anthony Calvillo remains one of the most iconic figures in the history of Quebec football. Throughout his career, he has left a lasting impression on fans and established himself as a key figure in the sport.

For his part, Jim Popp has also played a major role in the organization's history. His contribution to the development and growth of professional football in Quebec has made him a well-known figure among fans.

The 80th anniversary celebration will therefore be an opportunity to reunite with these two legends in a festive atmosphere and to highlight their contributions to a rich sporting history.

Anthony Calvillo and Jim Popp Honored at Halftime

However, the celebrations will not end with the anniversary gala. Anthony Calvillo and Jim Popp will also be honored during halftime of Saturday night's game.

Their presence will allow fans in the stadium to join in the celebrations and pay tribute to two key figures in the organization's history.

For Quebec football fans, these events offer an opportunity to celebrate the past while sharing a special moment with current generations of fans.

Those wishing to attend the October 1 event can purchase tickets now. The event is part of a series of celebrations marking the organization's 80-year history.

One thing is certain: between the evening at the Maison Principale and the tribute planned for halftime on Saturday, fans will have several opportunities to take part in this important celebration.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.