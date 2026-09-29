It’s the end for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to the New York Giants ultimately proved to be very short-lived.

Just a few months after rejoining the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft, the famous wide receiver was released by the New York franchise.

At 33 years old, Odell Beckham Jr. played in only three games with the Giants since his return. During that brief stretch, he was targeted only once and did not make a single reception. According to NFL Network, he also played in only 19 offensive plays. (NFL

⁠)

Beckham's return to New York, however, held significant symbolic importance. The player spent his first NFL seasons with the Giants, from 2014 to 2018, and quickly established his reputation as one of the league's most spectacular wide receivers.

During his rookie season, Odell Beckham Jr. caught 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games. He also won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. (Giants⁠

)

After his first stint with New York, Beckham played for the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins. He then returned to the Giants in June 2026, after missing the entire previous season. (Journal de

Montréal⁠)

His second stint, however, failed to replicate the performance of his early years. The Giants ultimately decided to end the experiment after three games.

This decision now raises questions about the future of Odell Beckham Jr.'s career. The veteran still boasts impressive statistics, with 575 receptions, 7,987 yards, and 59 touchdowns in 122 NFL games. (Journal de

Montréal⁠)

It remains to be seen whether another team will offer him a chance to continue his career or if this brief stint with the Giants will ultimately mark the end of his NFL journey.

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