Sean McVay confirms that the NFL acknowledges a major officiating error against the Rams

The controversy surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Denver Broncos has taken a new turn.

Sean McVay revealed Wednesday that the NFL had confirmed to him that the referees had made a mistake on a key pass interference penalty in the final minutes of the game.

The play occurred while the Rams were leading 26-23 with just over a minute left to play. Defensive back Josh Wallace had intercepted a pass from Bo Nix, but a defensive interference penalty nullified the play. The Broncos thus retained possession and extended their offensive drive. Denver ultimately scored a touchdown with 47 seconds remaining to take a 30-26 lead.

According to replays and reports following the game, Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant had also grabbed Wallace during the play. The NFL reportedly informed McVay that the penalty should not have been called against the Rams player.

Sean McVay requested an explanation from the league to better understand the decision and to use the situation for educational purposes with his players. However, the coach did not want to turn this confirmation into another controversy.

McVay explained that his primary goal remained to help Wallace and the other players understand how to react in this type of situation. Despite the confirmation received from the NFL, the game's outcome obviously cannot be changed.

This loss dropped the Rams to a 1-2 record after three games. The penalty against Wallace remains particularly significant, as his interception could have allowed Los Angeles to regain possession while the team held a three-point lead.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams also chose not to dwell on the decision. The veteran essentially pointed out that the players' comments would not change the outcome of the game.

For Los Angeles, the matter is now in the past. Sean McVay and his players must instead focus on the rest of their schedule, as the Rams look to get back on track following this controversial loss.

The NFL's acknowledgment of an error does not change the standings, but it does confirm that the officiating call that nullified Wallace's interception did not meet the league's criteria for a valid defensive interference penalty.

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