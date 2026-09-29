Top seed in the Atlantic Division: the CH is the (undisputed) favorite, according to Sportsnet reporters

The NHL finally kicked off its 2026-27 season tonight. The Panthers and the Hurricanes got the festivities started a little earlier… and the Canadiens are set to face the Maple Leafs in a few minutes.

Are you excited?

It's no secret that, according to many, the Habs are poised for a great season. The team's playoff run last spring turned heads and lent credibility to what's being built in Montreal.

And clearly, this is having an impact on predictions for the upcoming season: Sportsnet surveyed its 21 journalists to get their predictions on a variety of topics, including which team will finish at the top of the Atlantic Division.

Of the 21, no fewer than 15 named the Canadiens. The Panthers and the Lightning (three votes each) are the only other two teams to receive at least one vote.

The majority of Sportsnet contributors have picked the Habs to win the Atlantic Division this season. pic.twitter.com/vR7UG4Rkpo — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 29, 2026

We know that many Sportsnet journalists have their roots in Ontario, which still speaks volumes about how well-regarded the Habs are throughout the league. Without suggesting they're biased, being closer to the Toronto ecosystem can subconsciously influence such predictions.

And despite all that, the Canadiens are looking very strong.

It's important to remember, however, that the Habs—even with a strong roster—find themselves in a highly competitive division. The Panthers and the Lightning are real threats, while teams like the Sabres, the Senators, and the Maple Leafs have the resources to shake things up.

But the Canadiens, who have emphasized continuity and made no changes to their roster from last year (aside from the addition of Chris Kreider), are viewed by many as the best team in the division. And this is true even though they are the third-youngest team in the league.

Average ages of the NHL opening-day rosters: Anaheim – 26.3

Chicago – 26.3

Montreal – 26.5

NY Rangers – 26.6

St. Louis – 26.9

San Jose – 26.9

Vancouver – 27.0

Calgary – 27.0

Buffalo – 27.0

Detroit – 27.2

Philadelphia – 27.5

Ottawa – 27.6

Boston – 27.8

Seattle – 27.9

Columbus… — NHL Rosters (@NHL_Rosters) September 29, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

MUST-SEE: Very real similarities between the 2004 Lightning and today's Canadiens, according to St-Louis pic.twitter.com/aWHJ1xhnak — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 29, 2026

– It didn't take long.

Wasted no time pic.twitter.com/xemnOtA9QW — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 29, 2026

– A lot of scouts will be in Toronto tonight.

There are a lot of scouts in town for the Montreal vs. Toronto game #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/L9TpLtOIyT — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 29, 2026

– Hi, Chris.

Tonight, he officially becomes one of us Tonight, he officially becomes one of us #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iWSXVAvlwx — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 29, 2026

– Interesting.