“The CH will be looking to make a major addition, especially next summer.”

The Canadiens had a fairly quiet summer. The team wasn't able to land the young star they were after… and that was confirmed yesterday when the Maple Leafs acquired Kirill Marchenko (whose name was all over town this summer).

The Habs did manage to acquire Chris Kreider… but that's it.

And given that many people wanted to see the club pull off a major move this summer, this is a somewhat disappointing outcome. But now, according to Pierre LeBrun, those people may have to continue to be patient.

During tonight's “Insider Trading” segment, the insider mentioned that the Habs will continue to go after the big fish. That said, he noted that it's mainly next summer that we'll need to keep an eye out for a potential major acquisition.

So we may have to wait until the 2027–28 season before seeing reinforcements from outside the organization arrive in town.

INSIDER TRADING… – Leafs staying aggressive on upgrades–

Habs move on after striking out on

Marchenko– Jets eager to start season, end Hellebuyck

saga– Latest on Edvinsson, Larkin,

Kucherov– Players on alert regarding improper equipment usage WATCH: https://t.co/eBxSGvvIKQ pic.twitter.com/Hu7wSAPEnq — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 29, 2026

LeBrun explains that the Habs will have more salary cap flexibility heading into the 2027–28 season. This will allow Kent Hughes to bring in reinforcements, as contracts such as those of Phillip Danault ($5.5M), Josh Anderson ($5.5M), Alexandre Carrier ($3.75M), and Kirby Dach ($3.6M) will come off the team's books.

The club might decide to keep some of these players, but it will have flexibility. And the salary cap is set to skyrocket (again), too…

At the end of his segment, the insider also mentioned Connor McDavid, who might decide to ask the Oilers to trade him next summer. And according to LeBrun, if that happens, the Canadiens (like many other teams) will be right in the thick of things.

That's far from a done deal, of course. But we know the Habs will have the resources to match their ambitions, as Jeff Gorton (OverDrive) noted today…

Jeff Gorton on OverDrive about the advantage of their top players' low salaries: “I think we're going to have a good advantage. I think there will always be players available—good players—and we'll be in a good position to be part of every conversation, so I think… pic.twitter.com/6k0xnrkGHH — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 29, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Obviously.

Despite some unsuccessful attempts, he's far from looking like a discouraged man https://t.co/aDnqJ5MVBT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 29, 2026

– What do you think?

How are we feeling about Matthew Knies in his new gear? (via @bluejacketsnhl) pic.twitter.com/PQHUFSGVkA — BarDown (@BarDown) September 29, 2026

– Interesting.