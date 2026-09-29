The Blue Jackets didn’t hold back in their public criticism of Kirill Marchenko

Kirill Marchenko is currently in Toronto. He arrived last night.

Will the Russian be able to start his season at the same time as the others—that is, tonight against the Montreal Canadiens? It's hard to say.

Right now, we know the Maple Leafs are still waiting to see if he'll get his work visa in time. But aside from that, he's ready and available to help his team.

As of 11:15 a.m., there's “still no” update on Marchenko's visa, according to his agent Dan Milstein. We'll be following this throughout the day. Marchenko is already in Toronto, ready to face the Canadiens. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on. The Ohio-based team is happy to welcome Matthew Knies, who had long been a target for them.

But they also need to close the Marchenko chapter.

Don Waddell, speaking to the media, admitted he didn't know why the Russian didn't want to stay. He only received a note from his agent stating that he'd like to be somewhere else.

He told reporters covering the Blue Jackets that they can ask him when he returns to town.

#CBJ

GM Don Waddell said he never got a straight answer from Kirill Marchenko as to why he no longer wanted to play in Columbus.

All he was told by Marchenko and his agent, Dan Milstein, was that Marchenko “preferred to play somewhere else.” “You

can ask him when he comes back to town.” — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 29, 2026

This means the Blue Jackets' GM chose not to go easy on Marchenko. He could have protected him by, for example, refusing to disclose that information.

But I'm not saying he did the wrong thing. On the contrary…

After all, it's clear that the split between the team and the player wasn't exactly amicable. If Waddell really doesn't know why his player wanted to go play elsewhere, he has every right to say so in front of the cameras.

I imagine we'll never get to the bottom of this whole story.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

– Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom won't be playing tonight.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirms that Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom have been scratched from tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/jBfRPSApq9 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 29, 2026

– The Habs are confident.

“We're a confident group; we know what it takes to win now. The experience we gained in the playoffs.” Consistency has come up multiple times. Nick Suzuki is ready to kick off the season. pic.twitter.com/BAMGr6HDWY — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 29, 2026

– Read more.

The Montreal Canadiens have earned the high expectations heading into this season. Now, the challenge is to stay grounded, writes @EricEngels. https://t.co/PsWR01x79S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 29, 2026

– Good old Lou was offended. Being offered Nail Yakupov in exchange for Adam Larsson—he didn't like that.

Craig MacTavish on “Oilers Now” admitted he offered the New Jersey Devils Nail Yakupov in exchange for Adam Larsson, angering Lou Lamoriello. MacTavish said: “I've never made a manager angrier than Lou Lamoriello when I offered him Nail Yakupov for Adam Larsson” pic.twitter.com/1p5mdYz2og — The Mug NHL (@TheMugNHL) September 29, 2026

– For more details on the new agreement.

The new game commentator | The CH on Prime: “We'll benefit from Amazon's technology”—Alain Crête https://t.co/QTHmGo6x7P — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 29, 2026

– The Red Wings want a younger Dylan Larkin in exchange for their former captain.