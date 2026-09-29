Kirill Marchenko’s agent launches into a tirade of insults on X

Kirill Marchenko is in the news right now because of the trade between the Maple Leafs and the Blue Jackets. That's perfectly normal, of course.

But in reality, he's been in the news for the past few months.

Everyone knew he wanted to leave and didn't want to sign a new contract in Columbus. That alone was already a hot topic of conversation in the NHL.

But it went deeper than that.

His (former) coach's comments about him—regarding his desire to have players who wanted to be in the city—added fuel to the fire. So did Marchenko's infamous press conference.

On top of that, there was the fact that Marchenko was among the players who weren't in shape at Blue Jackets training camp. That got people talking.

And the Russian's agent, the well-known Dan Milstein, decided to add fuel to the fire by saying that Andrew Raycroft, who broke the news, was irrelevant. He said this on X, adding that his client's physical condition had never been called into question.

Kirill's conditioning has NEVER been an issue. Andrew's relevance, on the other hand… https://t.co/kP9laHGlpj — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) September 29, 2026

We all agree that an agent's job is to protect his clients. So I'm not surprised to hear him say this—it's the right thing to say.

Whether it's true or not.

What surprises me, however, is that Milstein chose to add fuel to a fire that's already burning pretty hot. The tweet was posted after the trade was completed.

What was the point of that? Other than bringing the topic back into the spotlight and making us wonder if he'll be ready to start the season in top form?

Actually, I'd like to take that back. I mentioned being surprised that Milstein brought this matter into the public eye, even though that's just how he operates.

Agents who do that are rare. Pat Brisson doesn't insult people on X, you know…

In a nutshell

– Note this.

So the Maple Leafs can't take full advantage of the salary cap relief by placing Merzlikins on long-term injured reserve. https://t.co/KoiApJK3d8 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 29, 2026

– Are Maple Leafs fans masochists? [TVAS]

– Kirill Marchenko could play tonight.

John Chayka hopes Kirill Marchenko will have his visa approved to play tonight. Nothing has been confirmed yet. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 29, 2026

– What do you think?

Listen: McGuire: I think the Leafs have CLOSED the gap on the Canadiens https://t.co/ASLViqR8UN — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 28, 2026

– Matthes Knies received an apology from the Maple Leafs. He's heard quite a few rumors about himself.