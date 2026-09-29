Jakub Dobes on the trading block: Samuel Montembeault isn’t the only one making headlines

Samuel Montembeault will serve as Jakub Dobes' backup at the start of the season.

We didn't expect to be writing this a few months ago, but the situation has changed. Kent Hughes's inability to find a trade partner for the Quebec native and the goalie's strong play have turned the tables.

And here we are.

We agree that, in the long run, this doesn't change Jacob Fowler's potential. The young man was the Canadiens' No. 2 goaltender in the playoffs, and we know that, eventually, the Habs see him as part of their future.

Eventually, they'll have to make room for him.

The most likely scenario (or at least a likely one) remains that Monty, whose contract is expiring, will leave Montreal midseason via trade. If he plays well, he could have trade value.

And Kent Hughes could take advantage of that, as Michel Villeneuve said on Martin Lemay's show.

If Samuel Montembeault gets off to a good start this season, he'll likely be just passing through, according to Michel Villeneuve! “Le Retour” with Martin Lemay, Season #2, every weekday at 2:54 p.m. live on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/VFVkmdPFHf — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) September 29, 2026

But is it possible that, in reality, Montembeault isn't the only goalie on the trading block? Could Jakub Dobes also be in a similar situation?

The situation has sparked speculation since Richard Labbé, in an article for La Presse, raised the possibility that Dobes might be the one traded (for a hefty price, of course) if there were ever demand in the NHL for a No. 1 goaltender like him.

Discussion on the Canadiens | The Real Deals (and the Others) https://t.co/OUiW9RUvh6 — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 29, 2026

Is it likely? Not necessarily, no. But it's not impossible. Especially if Fowler also gets off to a strong start to the season.

I'd be surprised, at this point, to see the No. 1 goaltender leave. After all, the Canadiens risk losing Samuel Montembeault by next July 1.

Trade Dobes on top of that? That would be wild.

Plus, even though I understand how three-team trades work, I can't really see a top-tier team paying top dollar for Dobes by giving the Habs a second-line center right before the 2027 playoffs. Right?

In a nutshell

– Oh?

– The Habs won't be practicing this morning in Toronto.

Game day! It's game day! Scotiabank Arena

7:00 p.m.

TVAS / SN

98.5 FM / TSN 690#GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/sECI9r8I38 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 29, 2026

– Yes.