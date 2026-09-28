The Oilers Are Looking for a Center Prospect: They’re Interested in Shane Wright

On Saturday, it was reported that the Canadiens had received offers for Kirby Dach, but that no trade had been finalized.

Among the teams interested were the Edmonton Oilers. It appears the Oilers are on the hunt for a center prospect, as they've once again been shopping around.

According to information shared by Elliott Friedman on his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Edmonton reportedly contacted the Kraken about Shane Wright.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about the Oilers: “I wondered about Shane Wright for Edmonton, and I think they poked around, but I don't know—I don't believe that's going to happen.” #LetsGoOilers #SeaKraken #NHL pic.twitter.com/VCdRO6wgqP — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 28, 2026

In fact, the Oilers seem to be primarily in the market for a right-handed center.

For now, the center position isn't a problem in Edmonton. The Canadian team boasts excellent centers in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, but only Matt Savoie is right-handed.

The young Savoie has potential, but he can't be the only right-handed player.

We can also compare the profiles of Wright and Dach. Wright still has time to develop, but he remains something of a project. His future is far from certain, as he has never lived up to the potential he showed in his draft year.

As for Dach, it seems too late for him, but he could be the kind of player who excels as a complement to McDavid or Draisaitl.

We're also talking about two players selected in the top 5 of their respective drafts who, at some point in their careers, showed promising potential.

Elliotte Friedman noted, however, that the Oilers only contacted the Kraken without pushing too hard for Wright. It seems that finding a right-handed center isn't an urgent priority in Edmonton, but the team is still looking to address the issue.

What's curious is seeing the Oilers still trying to acquire players who are projects rather than established players who can help the team win now. That would be a better strategy for maximizing their chances of winning during McDavid's prime years.

In Brief

– The first episode of Marc Denis's new podcast.

“La Game dans La Game” is YOUR show, too. Questions, comments, guest suggestions… send them our way! We'll feature a few of them next week. #LGDLG And if you haven't seen the first episode with Martin St-Louis yet… https://t.co/pqvmJ6GJlh — Marc Denis (@MarcDenis_RDS) September 29, 2026

– Philip Danault looked in great shape at training camp.

The Quebec native's skating has improved significantly! Details here https://t.co/KQwgx40T4M — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 28, 2026

– Adam Nicholas is a key player for the Canadiens.

One more…

Here's Martin St. Louis on how much the work Adam Nicholas (@StrideEnvy

) has done—especially during the summer months—may have given the Canadiens a competitive edge: pic.twitter.com/wGmsVaJggb — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 28, 2026

– Some NHL executives see the Canadiens winning the Stanley Cup.

NEW for @TheAthletic

:

I polled 35 NHL coaches and team executives for their Stanley Cup pick, and well, it wasn't even close! It seems there's one team on almost everyone's mind (free to read) https://t.co/osrpDoxnKo — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 28, 2026

– Except that players on other teams don't buy it.