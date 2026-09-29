Ryan O’Reilly: Here’s one factor that could make him available by the trade deadline

As of today, the Canadiens have still not been able to resolve the situation at the second-center position. The team did not acquire a center over the summer, so Oliver Kapanen is still the second-center—somewhat by default.

In reality, Alex Newhook is currently filling that role since Kapanen is injured. We'll see if that changes when the Finnish player returns.

Michael Hage could become an option as the season winds down. But perhaps the Canadiens, who have high hopes for this season, will want a more experienced option by the trade deadline.

And on that note, it's interesting to note that Elliott Friedman, in his “32 Thoughts” column, says he asked two executives if there's a story that isn't being talked about enough across the league.

Their answer? Ryan O'Reilly, who is in the final year of his contract.

Written 32. Opening Day is a great day. Enjoy everyone…see you tonight https://t.co/SvuZY4rkTb — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2026

It's worth noting that the Predators veteran, who has no no-trade clause in his contract, is being treated by the Preds as if he did. Several teams have shown interest in recent years, but since O'Reilly didn't want to leave, he's stayed in Nashville.

However, now that he's in the final year of his contract, the center's situation has changed. Friedman speculates that if the Preds tell him they don't intend to extend his contract, O'Reilly might then consider a trade.

And despite being 35 years old (he'll turn 36 in February), he just racked up 74 points in 81 games last year while excelling at the faceoff circle. If he wants to leave, there will be suitors.

One might think that the Canadiens, who wouldn't say no to a left-handed center in their top six, could be interested in a player like O'Reilly. He'd be a great transitional option to bridge the gap before Hage arrives or a big-name acquisition is made next summer.

If the Habs have a strong season and manage to convince O'Reilly to play in Montreal, this could become an option worth considering.

In Brief

– News on Connor Hellebuyck.

Elliotte Friedman on Hellebuyck: “Hellebuyck badly wants this to end. Players want to play, and this time of year your body clock is telling you to ‘get off the couch.' Initially, his target was Florida, but the Jets weren't crazy about the Panthers' offer—which included… pic.twitter.com/1mIcLlvNIm — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 30, 2026

– The White Sox push the Astros to the brink.

– Too bad.