Passion MLB Roster Update: Playoffs

Every week since the start of this season, we've ranked the 30 Major League Baseball teams based on their performance. And just because the regular season is over doesn't mean we have to stop.

So without further ado, here's the very latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings—the playoff edition this time around.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Honor where honor is due: the two-time World Series champions deserve the top spot on this list, even though they're entering the postseason as the second seed in the National League. This team is built for October baseball.

2. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers could easily have topped this list if it weren't for the Dodgers. The starting rotation, led by Jacob Misiorowski, could do a lot of damage in the coming weeks.

3. Tampa Bay Rays

You never know how, but the Rays are always in the mix—or almost always. Just like Milwaukee, it will all come down to the mound, small-ball, and the performances of Junior Caminero.

4. Atlanta Braves

Playoff experience and five hitters with more than 20 home runs could make the difference in Georgia, with Ronald Acuna Jr. leading the way.

5. New York Yankees

If captain Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were healthy, the Yankees would clearly be the best team in the American League. But for now, doubts linger over the Bronx.

6. San Diego Padres

With such a dominant bullpen, the Padres could sneak into the postseason. However, the veteran California hitters will need to step up, starting with Manny Machado.

7. Chicago Cubs

Unlike their aforementioned rivals, the Cubs boast a devastating offense. However, they may lack pitching depth in both the starting rotation and the bullpen.

8. Boston Red Sox

Everything should go smoothly on the mound for the Red Sox. However, their lack of consistency on offense hurt them at the start and end of the season. Boston's bats will need to be red-hot.

9. Cleveland Guardians

It's the same old story for the Guardians, who, true to form, don't score many runs but don't give up many either. Expect some close games.

10. Philadelphia Phillies

We've said it before, but their greatest strength lies in their starting rotation; the offense of the team from the City of Brotherly Love has been in hibernation for quite some time now.

11. Chicago White Sox

Even though they had their share of struggles late in the season, the young guns from the Windy City are coming into the season without pressure—and who knows where that will take them.

12. Houston Astros

The Texans simply don't have a good baseball team and shouldn't have gotten a free pass to the playoffs. We'll give a shout-out to Yordan Alvarez, who's a lone star out there.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.