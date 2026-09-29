Aaron Judge will not play in the series against the Red Sox

The big question heading into the Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox was whether Aaron Judge, who is currently injured, would be in the Bombers' lineup or not.

And now we've just gotten the answer: Judge isn't on the Yankees' roster for their Wild Card Series, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.

Aaron Judge is not on the Yankees' Wild Card roster. We predicted this on our postseason preview show. https://t.co/OUY4oAdFNH — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) September 29, 2026

This isn't entirely surprising, because although Judge has been taking swings since his injury, he told reporters that he had been limited to running on an anti-gravity treadmill designed for rehabilitation. He hadn't yet run on the field and appeared limited.

His status had been uncertain ever since the Bronx squad placed him on the injured list due to a calf strain on September 18.

On September 22, manager Aaron Boone announced that the Yankees planned to play without Judge in the first round of the postseason before the captain publicly contradicted his manager.

This marks the 34-year-old's second stint on the injured list this season; he had previously suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs, which sidelined him for three months.

He was a shadow of his former self upon his return to the lineup, finishing with a meager four hits in 23 at-bats before the calf injury sidelined him for a second time.

This means that Ben Rice will most likely serve as the designated hitter, while Luis Garcia Jr. will take his place at first base.

The first game between the Yankees and the Red Sox is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Eastern Time) tonight (Tuesday) at Yankee Stadium in New York.

It remains to be seen whether Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham will be able to return to action for the Wild Card Series. At this point, they are expected to play.

Giancarlo Stanton IS on the Yankees' Wild Card roster, per @jonmorosi. He last played in an MLB game on April 24 pic.twitter.com/kEjLZkfgdg — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 29, 2026

It's worth noting that Garrett Crochet is on the roster for the Red Sox.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.