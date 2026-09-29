Faber Suffers a Skull Fracture, Engström in the Spotlight (?), and McKenna’s Confidence

Ouch.

We know injuries are part of the game… but you have to admit that Brock Faber has really been unlucky.

The Wild's star defenseman suffered a skull fracture after being hit in the head by a puck during a preseason game last weekend.

The news is serious: Faber will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Sunday. The surgery went well, which is good news.

Damn. Best wishes to him for a full recovery https://t.co/9PnS18ONF8 — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 29, 2026

We don't know when Faber will be back… but let's hope that day comes someday.

Because a skull fracture can have devastating effects on the brain, too. We really hope he's doing better… because we all agree that injuries like this are scary.

Adam Engström in the spotlight?

Adam Engström managed to carve out a spot with the Canadiens after training camp. But…

That doesn't necessarily mean he's in Montreal to stay. And on that note, Eric Engels (Sick Podcast) mentioned that there are already plenty of left-handed defensemen on the Canadiens' roster… which is a fact.

So what if the Habs decided to keep Engström just to showcase him?

By deciding to keep him, it sends a message to other teams: he's ready for the NHL, but… we might not have enough room for him right now.

Who wants him?

Why did the #GoHabsGo ultimately decide to keep Adam Engström in Montreal over David Reinbacher? #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @EricEngels pic.twitter.com/CuM2cJi4Ni — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 29, 2026

At some point, the Canadiens will have to trade a left-handed defenseman (or two) because there's really a logjam right now.

And all signs point to Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Kaiden Guhle staying put.

So Engström could quickly become a prime target for a trade that includes a promising prospect. And if I know this, other teams must know it too…

McKenna's Confidence

The Leafs and the Canadiens will face off tonight in Toronto for both teams' season openers.

In Toronto, the Leafs held an optional practice this morning. Some guys decided to participate… but not Gavin McKenna, who clearly feels ready to play tonight.

That shows a certain amount of confidence. Chris Tanev thinks the kid's got swag… and the Leafs' new head coach, Jim Hiller, also had good things to say about his young player:

Jim Hiller: “I actually thought it was great. I really did. Because that's an optional skate. It's optional if you think you need it to get ready to play tonight. And when I heard he didn't go out, it didn't surprise me. He just has that about him. He knows who he is…” — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) September 29, 2026

I can't wait to see him in action tonight.

People have been talking about him as “the next big thing” for years: Gavin McKenna will have big shoes to fill… but we know he has the talent to handle that kind of pressure.

We'll see how it goes in a few hours.

In a Nutshell

– The Sens have a new captain: Thomas Chabot.

The moment the captaincy became a reality pic.twitter.com/95KKoj7BMQ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 29, 2026

– Makes sense.

Projected goalie matchup for tonight's season opener: Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Jakub Dobes — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) September 29, 2026

– Note:

Dates to mark on your calendar for the upcoming F1 season on RDS! pic.twitter.com/uERr2zoYzW — RDS (@RDSca) September 29, 2026

– Crazy.