Faber Suffers a Skull Fracture, Engström in the Spotlight (?), and McKenna’s Confidence

Marc-Olivier Cook
Faber Suffers a Skull Fracture, Engström in the Spotlight (?), and McKenna’s Confidence
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Ouch.

We know injuries are part of the game… but you have to admit that Brock Faber has really been unlucky.

The Wild's star defenseman suffered a skull fracture after being hit in the head by a puck during a preseason game last weekend.

The news is serious: Faber will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Sunday. The surgery went well, which is good news.

We don't know when Faber will be back… but let's hope that day comes someday.

Because a skull fracture can have devastating effects on the brain, too. We really hope he's doing better… because we all agree that injuries like this are scary.

Adam Engström in the spotlight?

Adam Engström managed to carve out a spot with the Canadiens after training camp. But…

That doesn't necessarily mean he's in Montreal to stay. And on that note, Eric Engels (Sick Podcast) mentioned that there are already plenty of left-handed defensemen on the Canadiens' roster… which is a fact.

So what if the Habs decided to keep Engström just to showcase him?

By deciding to keep him, it sends a message to other teams: he's ready for the NHL, but… we might not have enough room for him right now.

Who wants him? 

At some point, the Canadiens will have to trade a left-handed defenseman (or two) because there's really a logjam right now.

And all signs point to Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Kaiden Guhle staying put.

So Engström could quickly become a prime target for a trade that includes a promising prospect. And if I know this, other teams must know it too…

McKenna's Confidence

The Leafs and the Canadiens will face off tonight in Toronto for both teams' season openers.

In Toronto, the Leafs held an optional practice this morning. Some guys decided to participate… but not Gavin McKenna, who clearly feels ready to play tonight.

That shows a certain amount of confidence. Chris Tanev thinks the kid's got swag… and the Leafs' new head coach, Jim Hiller, also had good things to say about his young player: 

I can't wait to see him in action tonight.

People have been talking about him as “the next big thing” for years: Gavin McKenna will have big shoes to fill… but we know he has the talent to handle that kind of pressure.

We'll see how it goes in a few hours. 


In a Nutshell

– The Sens have a new captain: Thomas Chabot.

– Makes sense.

– Note:

– Crazy.

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