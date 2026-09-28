Waiver Process: No CH players were claimed

Marc-Olivier Cook
Waiver Process: No CH players were claimed
Credit: X

Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Kaapo Kahkonen, Hunter McKown, Sasha Pastujov, Samuel Poulin, Ethan Samson, Maksymilian Szuber, and Reilly Walsh.

All of these players have one thing in common: they were placed on waivers by the Canadiens yesterday.

None of them were claimed.

Is this a huge surprise? Not necessarily, no.

Among the names listed above, there aren't really any players who had the potential to help another National Hockey League team. They'll therefore head to Laval for the start of the Rocket's training camp.

Clay Stevenvon (Jets) is the only player who was claimed off waivers today. 

This is great news for the Rocket.

Daniel Jacob will be able to count on his players being present at his team's training camp, and he's certainly pleased about that. Losing a player for nothing in the waivers process is never really ideal at the start of the season for an American Hockey League club…

Now, the Habs can finally get down to business.

Everything is in place for the team's season opener, which takes place tomorrow in Toronto. The waivers are settled, the players who had to be cut have been cut… and the team can now focus on tomorrow's game against the Leafs.

It remains to be seen whether Florian Xhekaj will be in uniform, but that would be surprising given the clues we've been given today.


In a Nutshell

– I can't wait.

– Yeah.

– I wish him the best.

– Stay tuned.

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