Waiver Process: No CH players were claimed

Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Kaapo Kahkonen, Hunter McKown, Sasha Pastujov, Samuel Poulin, Ethan Samson, Maksymilian Szuber, and Reilly Walsh.

All of these players have one thing in common: they were placed on waivers by the Canadiens yesterday.

None of them were claimed.

Is this a huge surprise? Not necessarily, no.

Among the names listed above, there aren't really any players who had the potential to help another National Hockey League team. They'll therefore head to Laval for the start of the Rocket's training camp.

Clay Stevenvon (Jets) is the only player who was claimed off waivers today.

Everyone else cleared — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026

This is great news for the Rocket.

Daniel Jacob will be able to count on his players being present at his team's training camp, and he's certainly pleased about that. Losing a player for nothing in the waivers process is never really ideal at the start of the season for an American Hockey League club…

Now, the Habs can finally get down to business.

Everything is in place for the team's season opener, which takes place tomorrow in Toronto. The waivers are settled, the players who had to be cut have been cut… and the team can now focus on tomorrow's game against the Leafs.

It remains to be seen whether Florian Xhekaj will be in uniform, but that would be surprising given the clues we've been given today.

Today's practice gave us some strong clues in that regard → https://t.co/zHwZ8ycaWN — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 28, 2026

In a Nutshell

– I can't wait.

In Toronto, Gavin McKenna's debut with the Maple Leafs against the Canadiens on Tuesday is highly anticipated Coverage by @JFChaumontLNH: https://t.co/7PMs4XQDrp pic.twitter.com/dGfSsOurt6 — NHL (@LNH_FR) September 28, 2026

– Yeah.

For Canadiens fans, it looks like the Marchenko dream is over. Sad! — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) September 28, 2026

– I wish him the best.

After years of injuries and setbacks, Guillaume Brisebois is finally set to start an NHL season with Vancouver. The 29-year-old defenseman's perseverance has finally earned him a spot on the Canucks' opening-night roster. (By @imacSportsnet) https://t.co/1rB7JrZohf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 28, 2026

– Stay tuned.