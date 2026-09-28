Guillaume Latendresse Makes a Comeback in the Media with Amazon

This morning, our colleague Maxime Truman broke the exclusive news that Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and Max Lalonde will be part of the broadcast team for NHL games on Amazon Prime Video. With Alain Crête and Michaël Roy set to share play-by-play duties, the picture was starting to come into focus.

There were still some names to be confirmed, however… and that was done just minutes ago.

The biggest news is that Guillaume Latendresse will be returning to the media. After a hiatus of nearly two years, the former TVA Sports broadcaster will resume covering Canadiens games.

Jean-Nicolas Blanchet, who spoke with Latendresse, announced the news in an article for TVA Sports.

He'll be serving as a panelist for “Prime,” alongside Jean-Sébastien Giguère, among others. That panel will be hosted by Lalonde.

He's part of the team that will cover the Canadiens' games on Wednesdays https://t.co/xhqeNcATys — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 28, 2026

It's worth noting that Latendresse, who was a prominent figure in sports media with TVA Sports and La Poche Bleue, stepped away from the media in the fall of 2024. At the time, he explained that he was going through a difficult period, possibly related to concussions he suffered during his career.

And in an interview with Blanchet, he explained that on top of all that, he had developed some bad habits. He was eating poorly and drinking heavily, which prompted him to seek help. But the good news is that he's doing much better today.

He's eating better, he's lost a lot of weight, he doesn't drink at all anymore, and he has a much better sleep cycle.

Obviously, it's great news to see that Latendresse is doing better. He clearly feels ready to resume his media work and will have the opportunity to be one of the faces of NHL game coverage on Prime.

We wish him a successful return to the media.

In a Nutshell

– Nice!

When the veteran speaks, Zachary Bolduc listens closely. And it pays off! #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/eDKcWjqptg — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 28, 2026

– Enjoy the listen.

– Martin St-Louis wouldn't have wanted a longer training camp.

#Habs Martin St-Louis, when asked if he wished this year's training camp were a bit longer: “No, let's go. I'm good, we're good. I felt like we checked a lot of boxes at this camp and we're ready to go.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 28, 2026

– Good news in Toronto.

John Chayka says the #Leafs' internal data shows that this is the best Auston Matthews has skated in the last five years. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 28, 2026

– Big news in the NFL.