Everything indicates that Florian Xhekaj will not play tomorrow in Toronto

The Canadiens' 2026–27 season kicks off tomorrow. The team will be in Toronto to face the Maple Leafs to kick off their season.

Yes, there's a real sense of hockey in the air right now.

But before flying to Toronto, the team practiced this morning. And in addition to noting the absence of Oliver Kapanen (replaced by Alex Newhook at center on the second line), we got some clues about the team's bottom-six lineup.

The special teams lineups, in particular, spoke volumes. Zachary Bolduc, Alexandre Texier, Kirby Dach, Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, and Jake Evans all practiced on a special teams unit this morning.

And when you look at that, it's clear that Florian Xhekaj has a good chance of being left out tomorrow.

PP1:

Slaf – Suzuki – Demidov

– Caufield – Hutson PP2:

Bolduc – Newhook – Kreider

– Dobson – Texier Penalty-killing lines: Danault – Anderson

Evans – Dach @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/6DqRzbmtki — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 28, 2026

So it's safe to assume that Xhekaj (and Adam Engström) are currently in town simply because there are injured players. The guys haven't necessarily earned a spot on the roster—they're here waiting for Kapanen and Kaiden Guhle to be ready to return to action.

Martin St-Louis clearly has confidence in the group that took him to the conference finals last year (to which Chris Kreider has since been added).

It's worth noting that this morning, Xhekaj was in a sort of rotation with Zachary Bolduc on the fourth line. That said, seeing Bolduc practice on the power play—and having signed a big contract as recently as this summer—suggests he was always going to have a head start.

Kreider – Suzuki – Caufield

Slaf – Newhook – Demidov

Texier – Danault – Dach Anderson – Evans – Bolduc / Xhekaj @DLCoulisses

pic.twitter.com/r2ePhIU27L — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 28, 2026

Perhaps, as things stand, Florian is just one injury away from making his debut on the roster. But all signs point to him not suiting up tomorrow against the Maple Leafs.

Too bad for those who were hoping to see him play.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Kapanen.

Oliver Kapanen watches practice pic.twitter.com/Fo49oLr0wZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 28, 2026

– Logan Mailloux is injured.

But at least the Blues have Justin Barron to replace him pic.twitter.com/v14rNObZK0 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 28, 2026

– A close call for Monty, who avoided the worst.

Samuel Montembeault took a hard shot from Noah Dobson, who immediately came over to apologize. The goaltender seemed a bit shaken, but he was back in net a few moments later. More scare than harm… @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo… pic.twitter.com/c2sLRr3pmP — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 28, 2026

– Hey, Cole!

#Habs Cole Caufield channeling his inner male model in this photoshoot for https://t.co/rHeSll8u87 pic.twitter.com/ytvbB5tsOG — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 28, 2026

– Time for your predictions.