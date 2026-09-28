Kirill Marchenko signed his contract extension in Toronto (and here’s what it looks like)

It's done.

Kirill Marchenko is now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

The player, who was in the final year of his current contract, has signed a contract extension with the Leafs. And we now know the details of the deal.

Basically, Marchenko will earn $12.5 million per season starting next summer… through the end of the 2032–33 season. His contract extension is valid for six years.

Kirill Marchenko signs a six-year extension with the #Leafs worth $12.5M AAV, according to agent @HockeyAgent1 — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 28, 2026

It's worth noting that the full details of the trade bringing Marchenko to Toronto are now known.

Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins are joining him… while Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae, and a second-round pick are heading to Columbus.

Who do you think came out on top in this trade?

Columbus: Knies, Lorentz, Andrae, and a 2nd-round pick Toronto: Marchenko, Miles Wood, Merzlikins (some retained salary) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026

More details to come…