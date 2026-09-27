Mike Matheson Fined

Yesterday, there were once again two games taking place at the same time to wrap up the Montreal Canadiens' preseason schedule.

It's hard to remember everything that happened in the games, but there was one play involving Mike Matheson that's going to cost him some money.

In the first half of the game in Montreal, Ridly Greig was positioned in front of the net and interfered with Matheson's defensive efforts.

Matheson didn't take it well and reacted (a little) too harshly.

He threw a punch at Greig, who seemed to have exaggerated the fall a bit when he hit the ice, and Matheson added to the chaos by jumping on the Senators' troublemaker. It was one punch too many in the NHL's eyes, and it's going to cost him $5,000.

Montreal's Mike Matheson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Ottawa's Ridly Greig. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2026

Here's the clip in question for those who don't remember:

That last punch miiiiight cost Matheson a few bucks. Or none. Who knows anymore. pic.twitter.com/37Vk9BIYWs — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 27, 2026

Clearly, he went too far.

It just goes to show that players like Ridly Greig, who are there to rattle the opposition, can be really dangerous to play against. If a player can't keep his cool, it leads to this kind of hit that results in a fine—or sometimes a suspension.

As an NHL veteran and the veteran on the Habs' blue line, Matheson can't afford to do that.

It sends the wrong message to the club's young players and could come at a high cost. He was lucky to get off with just a fine.

He'll have to keep his cool in situations like this; otherwise, suspensions could be handed down during the season.

In Brief

– Fowler pays tribute to Diane Bibaud with his mask.

Fowler pays a touching tribute to Diane Bibaud #GoHabsGo https://t.co/tjmFSmzwq8 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 27, 2026

– Read this.

– With David Pastrnak named the 28th captain in Bruins history, here's a list of teams and their captains, as well as the teams that still don't have a captain.