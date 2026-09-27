Kirby Dach: “The only bright spot is that he didn’t get hurt.”

Training camp is often just business as usual and a necessary step for many players, especially veterans.

However, for some, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase their skills, compete for a spot, and prove they deserve a place on the roster to start the season.

Several players needed to prove themselves, but not all of them succeeded as well as Samuel Montembeault did.

In fact, we were also keeping an eye on Kirby Dach as a player who needed to perform and prove his place on the Montreal Canadiens' active roster.

But in the end, as Stéphane Waite so aptly put it last night on L'Antichambre, the only positive takeaway from Kirby Dach's training camp is that he didn't get injured.

Stéphane Waite on RDS's L'Antichambre on Kirby Dach's preseason with the Habs: “The only positive thing about Kirby Dach's preseason was that he played three games and he wasn't injured…He had zero points in three games.” pic.twitter.com/JpSK2dKbQv — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 27, 2026

It's harsh, but it's also very true, as we didn't see much from Dach, who didn't score a single point in three preseason games.

The Habs' No. 77 was invisible in those three games, playing like a veteran whose spot in the starting lineup is already guaranteed and set in stone.

Yet Dach's spot is anything but guaranteed right now, as the Habs took their time re-signing him to just a one-year deal—which really shows just how much he's no longer part of the plans.

Dach could very well start the season in the stands as a backup forward given his lackluster performances, while Martin St-Louis won't hesitate to give his spot to another player like Florian Xhekaj.

This is Dach's last-chance season in Montreal, and for now, it seems he either hasn't realized it yet or simply doesn't care.

It's all a real shame, because when he first joined the Habs, Dach still had tremendous potential, but injuries have really derailed him.

No one in Montreal believes in Dach anymore, and unless there's a massive turnaround, this will be #77's last season with the Canadiens.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

NHL preseason scoring leaders: Michael Misa (SJS) – 6

Evan Bouchard (EDM) – 5

Lane Hutson (MTL) – 5

Brady Tkachuk (FLA) – 5

T.J. Hughes (COL) – 5

Ivar Stenberg (SJS) – 5

Anton Johansson (DET) – 5 — NHL Rosters (@NHL_Rosters) September 27, 2026

– Phew.

Nick Suzuki hasn't scored a shootout goal since December 13, 2023. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 27, 2026

– David Pastrnak named captain of the Bruins. #MakesSense

The Legacy Continues ©️ pic.twitter.com/w1ClQgX1bu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 27, 2026

– Note:

With Pastrnak named Bruins captain, only four teams currently lack one: Columbus

, Detroit

, Ottawa

, Vancouver — James Mirtle (@mirtle) September 27, 2026

– Don't miss this today.

It all comes down to the game starting at 3 p.m. https://t.co/u4FRXPWdZM https://t.co/oTJI0wWzRJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 27, 2026

– A tough loss for Supra.