Kirby Dach: Here’s What the CH Was Offered (and Turned Down)

Kirby Dach isn't having a great training camp. The forward, who is in his final year before becoming a unrestricted free agent, had a great opportunity to prove that he deserves to stay in Montreal long-term.

The saga surrounding his two-part qualifying offer should logically have sent him a message, but that doesn't seem to have been the case.

That said, we can still expect to see him in the lineup on Tuesday against the Maple Leafs. The Habs clearly haven't given up on him yet, and he's likely to get more chances to prove himself.

Because, as Frank Seravalli (Casino.org) reports, the Canadiens still hold their No. 77 in high regard. They still believe in his skill set and aren't ready to trade him off cheaply.

The proof? According to Seravalli, the club was reportedly offered a second-round pick by several teams to acquire Dach last June… but the forward is still in town.

According to Frank Seravalli: Multiple teams were believed to have offered a second-round pick for Dach in June, but the Canadiens sought immediate roster help. #LetsGoOilers and #Flames have kept close tabs on Kirby Dach's status as Montréal holds firm on its asking price.… pic.twitter.com/07QKcgRE2a — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 26, 2026

What we're seeing is that there's still quite a bit of interest in the forward's services. Even at 25, teams clearly believe they can find the winning formula to pry Dach away.

And Seravalli, on this subject, mentions two teams in particular: the Oilers, who are reportedly “determined” to acquire Dach sooner or later (whether now, at the trade deadline, or next July 1), and the Flames, who are desperate to find a top-line center.

And since options are few and far between, there's clearly a belief that Dach fits that profile. Do I need to remind you that the Flames aren't likely to be competitive this year?

It's worth noting that, according to Seravalli, the Flames have been reaching out to the Habs about Dach since training camp began. As for the Oilers, it's worth remembering that GM Stan Bowman was the one who drafted Dach third overall in 2019.

But clearly, the offers from both clubs aren't cutting it for the Habs' front office. Stay tuned, then.

In Brief

– Interesting.

Columbus waives Miles Wood — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 26, 2026

– Worth noting.

Detroit claims Andreas Englund from Calgary — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 26, 2026

– Well done.