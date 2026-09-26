VIDEO: Gleb Pugachyov Earns His First Point in Russia This Season

Gleb Pugachyov hasn't had the start to the season he'd hoped for in Russia. The Canadiens' most recent first-round pick suffered a concussion early in the season, forcing him to miss a few games.

Obviously, that's not ideal.

The good news is that Pugachyov is now back in action. The young player was in action today in the MHL.

And he took advantage of the opportunity to record his first point of the season. On the power play, he made a nice rush up the ice to set up his teammate Vladislav Mishin.

It was a great play to cap off the scoring in a 5-0 victory for Chaika (Pugachyov's team).

It's worth noting, however, that Pugachyov wasn't the only Habs prospect in action today: Alexander Zharovsky was as well, this time in the KHL.

And Zharovsky, too, put on a great display of skill to set up a teammate: a beautiful pass from him allowed Sheldon Rempal to open the scoring.

Salavat Yulaev went on to win the game 3-1. Zharovsky did not record any points on his team's other two goals.

It was a solid day's work for the club's two top prospects in Russia, both of whom recorded an assist. Let's hope this momentum continues.

In a Nutshell

– Nice!

Mama and Papa Suzuki will be in the stands tonight to watch both their sons play. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 26, 2026

– A few photos from today's practice at the CH.

– Phew.

– William Trudeau claimed off waivers by the Predators.

Nashville claims William Trudeau from the Rangers https://t.co/rR3MfNRZ02 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 26, 2026

– That's classic Sid.

22 years in the league comes with some baggage… literally pic.twitter.com/dM3gGzWhC7 — BarDown (@BarDown) September 26, 2026

– A big day ahead in Major League Baseball.