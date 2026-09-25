The Raiders’ quarterback wants to help Gen Z manage their money better

Fernando Mendoza clearly has no intention of limiting his activities to his role as a quarterback in the NFL.

The new Las Vegas Raiders player has announced the launch of a series of educational videos focused on personal finance, an initiative aimed in particular at reaching members of Generation Z.

In a short video, Mendoza first introduces himself as a professional quarterback before revealing that his true passion is financial responsibility. He then invites the audience to get ready for his new series, titled “Finance with Fernando.”

The initiative thus adds a unique dimension to Fernando Mendoza's public image, as he seeks to use his visibility in the NFL to address a topic that directly affects young adults.

With “Finance with Fernando,” Fernando Mendoza aims to provide educational content on financial matters. The concept appears designed to make certain money-related topics more accessible to younger generations, particularly those who are beginning to manage their income, expenses, and financial goals.

This approach is particularly interesting in the context of a young NFL player's career. Professional athletes can very quickly find themselves facing substantial incomes and complex financial decisions. Financial literacy can therefore play a significant role in their journey.

Fernando Mendoza is thus seeking to develop another facet of his personality off the field. Rather than focusing solely on football, he also wants to use his platforms to share knowledge related to personal finance.

In particular, the Raiders quarterback could reach an audience that consumes a great deal of educational content on social media. The short-form video format could allow him to address various financial topics in a simple and direct way.

For Fernando Mendoza, this series represents a side project alongside his NFL career. His arrival with the Raiders has given him new visibility, which he now hopes to leverage to discuss financial responsibility.

It remains to be seen what topics will be covered in upcoming episodes of “Finance with Fernando” and how far this project will go. One thing is clear, however: the young quarterback wants to show that his interests extend far beyond football and hopes to raise awareness among Gen Z about the importance of better understanding their finances.

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