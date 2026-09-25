Breaking News About Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks will have their starting quarterback back on Sunday.

Sam Darnold has been removed from the team's injury report and will be available to face the Washington Commanders.

Darnold suffered a gluteal injury during the season opener against the New England Patriots. He was forced to leave the game after just five offensive plays. Initially, the injury raised some concerns, as it had been described as a hip injury. However, further tests determined that the injury was not as serious as initially feared.

The quarterback missed the Seahawks' second game of the season, allowing Drew Lock to step in. Lock had some strong moments in Darnold's absence, but Seattle will now be able to welcome back its veteran quarterback behind center.

Sam Darnold has gradually increased his workload this week. After being limited in practice on Wednesday, he participated fully in Thursday's and Friday's sessions. This progress led to his official removal from the injury report.

Sam Darnold's return comes as the Seahawks prepare to face the Commanders on Sunday in Washington. Seattle has won its first two games of the season, despite its quarterback missing part of the opener.

Darnold's condition had been closely monitored since his injury. The player himself indicated this week that he hoped to return against Washington, while taking his recovery one day at a time.

Darnold is also returning after an excellent first full season with Seattle. In 2025, he completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdown passes, and 14 interceptions. He also helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

His return therefore marks a significant change for Seattle's offense, which will once again be able to count on its starting quarterback for Sunday's game.

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