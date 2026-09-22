Trade Request: Senators Owner Contradicts Brady Tkachuk

After years of uncertainty about his future, Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers during the last offseason. The former Senators captain, who had publicly committed to the team at the end of last season, privately requested a trade.

Just goes to show you have to take what's said publicly with a grain of salt, you know.

It's worth noting that at the time of the trade, Tkachuk had insisted that his brother's presence in Florida wasn't the reason behind his trade request. There were reasons to doubt that, but that was the forward's version of the story.

And now, in an interview with Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), we learn that Michael Andlauer has a rather different version of the story… one that pretty much contradicts that of his former captain:

Blood is thicker than water. Let's just say his father and brother meddled in his business. – Michael Andlauer

NEW for @TheAthletic from the Board of Governors meeting in NYC: Senators owner Michael Andlauer looks back on the Brady Tkachuk trade and the important message Drake Batherson's signing sends in the wake of how the offseason began (free to read) https://t.co/7gCC0OrnFF — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 22, 2026

It's clear that, through these remarks, Andlauer is indirectly accusing the Tkachuk family of poaching in this matter. It's worth noting that this practice is officially illegal in the NHL.

It still happens, though, as we all know. But in theory, it shouldn't.

It's worth noting that Andlauer still had nothing but praise for Tkachuk, who was an “exemplary captain” in the owner's eyes. He was more involved in the community than any other player on the team, and the fans could see that, Andlauer adds.

But you can still sense that the owner has a bit of a grudge regarding what he seems to view as a case of poaching. And let's just say we can understand why.

In a Nutshell

– Expansion: An announcement may be less imminent than we think.

Chris Johnston: Re NHL expansion: The Friedkin Group…still looking at both Austin and Houston; still evaluating multiple sites where they could potentially build arenas; they haven't even told the league which city it's going to be – Insider Trading (9/22)

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NHLRR:… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 22, 2026

– Sergei Bobrovsky is looking forward to winter (in Canada, not Florida).

Bob is looking forward to the winter weather in Toronto after many years in the Sunshine State (H/T: @markhmasters) pic.twitter.com/EnqpTYMtw4 — BarDown (@BarDown) September 22, 2026

– Interesting.