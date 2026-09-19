The Chiefs have changed their offense, and the Colts are bracing for the worst

The Indianapolis Colts will face a major challenge on Sunday night when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

In particular, the team will need to prepare for an offense that has undergone several changes compared to recent seasons.

One of the key areas to watch is the running game. The Chiefs demonstrated as early as their first game of the season that they intend to place a strong emphasis on their ground attack. Kenneth Walker III had a standout performance with 173 rushing yards, contributing significantly to the 208 rushing yards Kansas City accumulated.

This new approach could pose a challenge for a Colts defense that struggled in its first game. Indianapolis allowed 202 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

The Colts have also made a significant change to improve their defensive communication. Akeem Davis-Gaither has been designated to wear the “green dot” and call the defensive plays—a role previously filled by safety Cam Bynum in the first game.

This change should allow Bynum to focus more on his responsibilities in the backfield. The Colts hope this will help them avoid some of the alignment and communication issues that hampered their performance against Baltimore.

For their part, the Chiefs will be able to count on Patrick Mahomes, who is playing his first season back from a knee injury. The quarterback completed 15 of 27 passes for 184 yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception in the season opener.

Kansas City thus features an offense with a stronger running game, while still relying on Mahomes as their primary passing threat. The receivers' performance will also be one to watch, as they totaled just five receptions for 37 yards in the first game.

The Colts will therefore need to find a way to slow down this new offensive approach while addressing their own defensive shortcomings. Sunday night's matchup will reveal whether the adjustments made by Indianapolis will have an impact against one of the NFL's most closely watched offenses.

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