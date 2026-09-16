Kaiden Guhle: Expected to Return in Mid-October

Everyone knows that defenseman Kaiden Guhle isn't fully healthy.

Well, the Canadiens have finally provided details on what's in store for the left-hander, who underwent minor surgery on his adductor muscle earlier this summer.

This is exactly what our colleague Maxime Truman reported earlier this summer.

The timeline: a return in four to five weeks. Of course, that's assuming everything goes smoothly, since injuries can take longer to heal.

So, in an ideal world, that brings us to mid-October.

Medical update: Defenseman Kaiden Guhle underwent minor surgery on his adductor muscle earlier this summer. Guhle is expected to return to action in four to five weeks. Medical update: Defenseman Kaiden Guhle underwent minor surgery on his adductor… pic.twitter.com/Ytu6lXYVBK — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 16, 2026

Obviously, since training camp starts today, we certainly shouldn't expect to see the defenseman there right from the start of camp.

Naturally, this means that one more young player will have a good chance to earn a spot early in the season.

Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj will make the team. And guys like David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom will be fighting for their chance to shine.

They'll have to prove themselves quickly, though, considering that Guhle will return in October—at best. But that's a problem for next month.

The fact remains, though, that to be successful in 2026–2027, the Canadiens will need Guhle to be in shape and able to make a difference on the ice.

And for that to happen, he'll obviously need to be healthy.

In Brief

– Read this.

– No “super trio” in sight.

Paul Maurice said he doesn't want to give everyone what they want—the two Tkachuks with Sam Bennett. “They'll be in jail before the puck drops.” — Alex Baumgartner (@ABaumgartner91) September 16, 2026

– Dan Milstein talks more on X than he does in real life.

Kucherov's agent Dan Milstein once again politely declined to comment this morning. A stance he has maintained for months. He won't comment on Kucherov's contract situation. https://t.co/w5Zl15tAHE — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 16, 2026

– Note this.

The #CFMTL will play its game of the year tonight at Saputo Stadium. They'll host the powerful Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship semifinals. At this stage, it's no longer really a matter of coaching or strategy, but rather of mindset and effort… pic.twitter.com/vLuOe2wyhq — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 16, 2026

– That's pretty funny.