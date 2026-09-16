Window of Opportunity: The Canadiens Are the NHL’s Top-Ranked Team

At times, The Athletic's rankings have infuriated Habs fans this summer.

But based on what was just presented this morning, I don't think Montreal fans will have any reason to be upset as training camp gets underway.

Why? Because the Habs are ranked highly in an article that ranks the NHL's windows of opportunity.

Scott Wheeler and Dom Luszczyszyn created a chart that ranks teams based on their present (the horizontal axis) and future (the vertical axis).

And as you can see, the Habs are right up in the top right corner. The Canadiens' present is rated an 8/10, and their future could hardly be any closer to a 10/10 than this.

at @TheAthletic: The Contention Cycle. Combining Player Tiers and Prospect Tiers to model where teams are and where they're going. With @domluszczyszyn (unlocked): https://t.co/tLg1Jjg4mL pic.twitter.com/XAAlyx7L0q — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) September 16, 2026

Basically, the teams form a large circle that illustrates a team's cycles. A window opens and closes before a rebuild begins and ends.

Vancouver, for example, isn't in the same corner of the chart as the Canadiens.

In the “open window” category of the rankings, there are four clubs. And the site broke down the teams in the following order: the Canadiens, the Stars, the Wild, and the Hurricanes.

There are teams whose window is opening and others whose window is closing. But for the Habs and three other teams, the window is truly open.

And take a look at the rankings: Kent Hughes's Canadiens may not be on par with all those teams by 2026, but the club's future is far brighter than anyone else's.

Once the Canadiens add a second center and find a linemate for Lane Hutson… watch out for what that could lead to.

In a Nutshell

– Will Brad Marchand be back in time?

Bill Zito says he expects Brad Marchand back “early in the season.” He said they're taking a conservative approach to his recovery. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) September 16, 2026

– Who's still a restricted free agent?

– Small contract.

#Blackhawks re-sign Ethan Del Mastro to a two-year deal at a $950,000 AAV — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) September 16, 2026

– Must-read.

Marc-André Fleury will be inducted into the @LHJMQ Hall of Fame tonight. A well-deserved honor, according to his former head coach with the Screaming Eagles (@CBEHockey), Pascal Vincent Article by @JFChaumontLNH: https://t.co/rH1oQ4R5Ns pic.twitter.com/g1nSHXXxtQ — NHL (@NHL_FR) September 16, 2026

– He's back.