The Montreal Alouettes release a quarterback

The Montreal Alouettes made a roster move on Tuesday, announcing the release of American quarterback Anthony Brown Jr.

Brown Jr., 28, joined the Montreal team last February. He was used primarily as a backup player early in the season, taking part in the first six regular-season games without, however, seeing any playing time to record statistics.

His role subsequently changed when he was demoted to the practice squad. He is now leaving the Montreal organization without having had the opportunity to attempt a pass in a game.

Brown Jr.'s professional career, however, began in the NFL. After going undrafted in the 2022 draft, the quarterback from Aberdeen Township, New Jersey, signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

He played in two games for Baltimore during his first professional season, including one start. In 2022, he completed 44.9% of his passes for 302 yards, with no touchdown passes, while throwing one interception.

A career that took him from the NFL to the CFL

Brown Jr. also had brief stints on Baltimore's practice squad in 2023. He then joined the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals organizations in 2024, though he did not appear in any regular-season games with those teams.

The quarterback then turned to the UFL in 2025. With the Houston Roughnecks, he made three starts and completed 48.2% of his passes for 241 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He also added 61 rushing yards.

Before turning pro, Brown Jr. had distinguished himself at the college level with Boston College and the University of Oregon. Over six seasons, he completed 58.4% of his passes for 7,891 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also showcased his running abilities with 1,121 yards and 15 touchdowns on 287 carries.

His stint in Montreal thus ends without any offensive statistics, as the Alouettes continue their preparations for the remainder of the season.

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