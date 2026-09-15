Great news for Tyrice Beverette with the Alouettes

Tyrice Beverette continues to establish himself as one of the Montreal Alouettes' most productive defensive players.

For the second consecutive week, the Montreal linebacker has been named to the Canadian Football League's Team of the Week. His individual performance, however, was not enough to help the Alouettes avoid a heavy loss to the British Columbia Lions.

During Saturday's game, Beverette was particularly active on the Montreal defense. The 31-year-old veteran finished the game with seven tackles, including one for a loss. He also recorded two quarterback sacks and forced a fumble.

That last play had a direct impact on the score. The fumble forced by Beverette was recovered and turned into a touchdown by Mustafa Johnson, allowing the Alouettes to add points to their total in a game ultimately won by the Lions 48–29.

Beverette Among the League's Top Tacklers

The linebacker's consistency has been particularly remarkable since the start of the season. With 47 tackles to his credit, Beverette ranks among the most active players in this category in the CFL.

He had already been named a Player of the Week the previous week, confirming the excellent form he has maintained for some time now.

Beverette finished second in the voting this week. The honor went to Toronto Argonauts wide receiver David Ungerer III, who had an outstanding game against the opposing defense.

Ungerer III set a personal best with 175 receiving yards, in addition to making seven catches and scoring a touchdown.

The third player honored is British Columbia Lions wide receiver Keon Hatcher. He also had a strong offensive performance with nine receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Even in a 48-29 loss, Tyrice Beverette continues to draw attention in the CFL thanks to his consistent defensive performance.

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