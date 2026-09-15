Rick Bowness no longer wants Kirill Marchenko in Columbus

The situation is getting out of hand in Columbus.

This morning, Rick Bowness was the focus of an article published by The Athletic (Aaron Portzline) about the Blue Jackets. It was a Q&A session with the coach.

And let's just say there's a lot to learn from it.

It starts with the reporter asking whether the summer of 2026—due to Zach Werenski, Adam Fantilli, and Kirill Marchenko—was a turbulent one for the team.

The coach replies that it wasn't, since Werenski wants to stay and Fantilli is going to sign. And he added this, which speaks… volumes.

“As for the rest… we're no different from other teams. The only guys you want on your team are the ones who want to be here.” – Rick Bowness (who, it seems, no longer wants Marchenko)

Bowness, who doesn't think his outburst in front of the media at the end of the season will have a negative impact in the locker room, also said he's spoken with Werenski recently, but not really with Marchenko.

He spoke with him a little, but that's about it. He says that aside from the rumors, he isn't alarmed by anything else. In other words? Marchenko will be a pro as long as he's here.

But in my view, the coach's quote speaks volumes. After all, we know the player isn't exactly lining up to sign a long-term contract with the Blue Jackets.

That's why the rumors just won't die down.

Time is running out for Don Waddell → https://t.co/eyo4peeh4b — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 15, 2026

Keep in mind that Don Waddell, who is in control of this situation in a way I've rarely seen a GM be in control of a situation, knows full well that September 15 is the last day to offer an eight-year contract—with bonuses that are more favorable to the players.

Will that prompt the team to trade him today, if it could help secure a better return? I'm not exactly holding my breath, but it's a scenario to keep in mind since things can escalate quickly.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Once again, we're treated to an intra-squad game this morning in Brossard. Reds

: Caufield – Kreider – Slafkovsky

; Bolduc – Danault – Texier

; Dobson – Hutson

; Reinbacher – Struble Whites

: Kapanen – Newhook – Demidov

; Anderson – Evans – Dach

; Matheson – Xhekaj Carrier –… pic.twitter.com/p89RhU7j40 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 15, 2026

– When will Cutter Gauthier sign a contract?

On RFA Cutter Gauthier: a critical day for both sides to try to close the deal. It's still not done. The Ducks made a new offer on Sunday, which was a step forward. Both sides are meeting again later today. But if a deal isn't reached before the old CBA expires tonight, then there's a problem because of how… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 15, 2026

– Contract in Minnesota.

We have signed Head Coach John Hynes to a multi-year contract extension Full details » https://t.co/4agqrTubNg pic.twitter.com/43rBZ0OYzd — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 15, 2026

– Yes.