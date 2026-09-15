PHOTOS | Chris Kreider’s first few strides in a Canadiens uniform

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
PHOTOS | Chris Kreider’s first few strides in a Canadiens uniform
Credit: Pat Guillet

There you go.

After being introduced to the media yesterday at the Canadiens' golf tournament, Chris Kreider showed up this morning at the CN Complex in Brossard.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet was there to film him.

Of course, we know expectations are high for Kreider. He agreed to come to town to try to win the Stanley Cup next year.

Will he succeed? Will he be effective on the ice? We'll see.

We do know, in any case, that his role is going to be a talking point—both in terms of his five-on-five ice time and his power-play time.

Will he play on the first line? Good question.

But in any case, this morning, he practiced with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky since the team's captain, Nick Suzuki, wasn't at the morning practice.

Why, by the way?

We know this line won't last. Nick Suzuki is the team's top center, and the three players who skated together this morning are wingers.

And anyway, we're not going to jump to any conclusions based on guys skating together the day after a golf tournament.

Remember that preseason games start this week. The Maple Leafs are on the schedule Saturday night for two different games. #SplitSquads

Will Kreider play in one of those games?


In a Nutshell

– It took the team two months to name an interim GM… who was already unofficially filling that role internally? With training camps coming up, what does this mean for Dylan Larkin?

– A captain in Chicago.

– Patrik Laine to Anaheim?

– Big contract in Washington.

– Ouch.

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