PHOTOS | Chris Kreider’s first few strides in a Canadiens uniform

There you go.

After being introduced to the media yesterday at the Canadiens' golf tournament, Chris Kreider showed up this morning at the CN Complex in Brossard.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet was there to film him.

Chris Kreider took to the ice at the CN Complex on Tuesday morning. The bad guy has turned good. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/f2FxTJCFgp — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 15, 2026

Of course, we know expectations are high for Kreider. He agreed to come to town to try to win the Stanley Cup next year.

Will he succeed? Will he be effective on the ice? We'll see.

We do know, in any case, that his role is going to be a talking point—both in terms of his five-on-five ice time and his power-play time.

Will he play on the first line? Good question.

But in any case, this morning, he practiced with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky since the team's captain, Nick Suzuki, wasn't at the morning practice.

Why, by the way?

Only Nick Suzuki is absent this morning in Brossard. David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom are with the group.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Suzuki #NHL pic.twitter.com/XEDUX8Rq7q — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 15, 2026

We know this line won't last. Nick Suzuki is the team's top center, and the three players who skated together this morning are wingers.

And anyway, we're not going to jump to any conclusions based on guys skating together the day after a golf tournament.

Remember that preseason games start this week. The Maple Leafs are on the schedule Saturday night for two different games. #SplitSquads

Will Kreider play in one of those games?

In a Nutshell

– It took the team two months to name an interim GM… who was already unofficially filling that role internally? With training camps coming up, what does this mean for Dylan Larkin?

The Detroit Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff interim General Manager. Details » https://t.co/Joaqi8DKUR pic.twitter.com/fYf5419PF8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 15, 2026

– A captain in Chicago.

A new letter on the chest, a new chapter ahead Introducing the Chicago Blackhawks' No. 37, Onnor Bedard! pic.twitter.com/Lg4U1McJDa — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 15, 2026

– Patrik Laine to Anaheim?

According to @urheilucast Esko Seppänen: Patrik Laine has met with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks' GM will finalize the Gauthier deal before signing Patrik Laine. @HabsDigest @NHL #NHL — Aki Nieminen (@aki_nieminen) September 15, 2026

– Big contract in Washington.

Another 8-year extension coming on the very last day Ryan Leonard & Washington 8 x $10.5M Capitals locking up their young star — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 15, 2026

– Ouch.