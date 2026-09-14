The worst-case scenario has come true for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell isn't expected to return to the CFL field anytime soon.



The Hamilton Tiger-Cats

quarterback

will face a lengthy recovery period following the serious ankle injury he sustained in early July against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Carried off the field on a stretcher after a particularly hard hit, Mitchell underwent surgery on his left ankle shortly thereafter. At the time, the Tiger-Cats were optimistic about his chances of a full recovery, though they did not provide a specific date for his return.

A few weeks later, however, head coach Scott Milanovich clarified the situation. According to him, the veteran's rehabilitation could take about nine months. Mitchell is making good

progress and is

even slightly ahead of medical projections, but Hamilton does not want to take any risks with the player's health.

The 36-year-old quarterback had been placed on the injured reserve list for six games following the incident. Despite this designation, his season had not officially ended. A return for the playoffs remains theoretically possible, but Milanovich acknowledges that the team would prefer to avoid rushing things.

Another Setback for the Hamilton Veteran

This injury is another setback for Mitchell. During his first season with Hamilton in 2023, he was already limited to six starts after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-leg fracture.

Before his most recent injury, however, the veteran was off to an excellent start to the season. He had completed 78.2% of his passes, racking up 1,107 yards and nine touchdown passes, with just one interception.

A two-time CFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Mitchell had also promised fans and teammates that he would do everything in his power to return to the field. His goal therefore remains clear: to return to competition, but only when his physical condition allows him to do so without compromising his recovery.

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