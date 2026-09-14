It’s official for Deshaun Watson

The season opener wasn't particularly impressive for Deshaun Watson, but it won't have any immediate impact on his status with the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the lopsided

34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Todd Monken still plans to entrust the offense to his veteran quarterback.

Watson is therefore expected to be the Browns' starting quarterback in their next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monken believes it would be premature to draw definitive conclusions after just one game.

Against Jacksonville, Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also contributed 38 rushing yards. For Monken, however, the offensive struggles seen on Sunday

cannot be attributed solely to his quarterback.

In fact, the coaching staff's review of the game revealed several encouraging signs. Watson has participated in only two full weeks of practice since his return, a reality Monken wants to take into account before altering his plans.

The Browns now want to see Watson make progress

The coach particularly appreciates the attitude Watson displays when the offensive line allows him to work effectively. According to Monken, the quarterback didn't hesitate to make decisions when he understood the offensive concepts and had the time he needed to throw.

The challenge now will be to turn these positive moments into more consistent performances.

For Watson, this game marked an important moment. At 31 years old, he was making his return to regular-season action after being sidelined for 693 days. He had missed the entire 2025 season following two consecutive Achilles tendon tears.

The Browns ultimately selected Watson as the starter on August 24, ahead of rookie Shedeur Sanders. Since his arrival in Cleveland in 2022 as part of a trade that included a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, his performance has, however, fallen short of expectations.

Monken acknowledges that the team needs to collectively do better. The coach believes that play-calling, execution, and Watson's performance will all need to improve if Cleveland is to turn things around quickly.

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