Stéphane Waite is still emotional about the Price/Kreider situation

Are you one of the fans who's still upset about Chris Kreider's signing because of what he did to Carey Price?

At first, I was one of them, but I quickly realized that he's here to help the team, and he'll be able to do so in many ways.

We need to stop dwelling on the past—it's been 12 years, after all.

Fans at the Bell Centre are still booing Chris Kreider a decade after the Carey Price collision in the 2014 playoffs Joe Micheletti asks Sam Rosen if he wants to be the one to tell them to stop pic.twitter.com/tmEg8R0K0d — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 20, 2025

Stéphane Waite gave an interview to RDS that aired on the Sports 30 newscast today (hosted by Alex Antonacci). Waite reacted to Kreider's signing and discussed the collision between Kreider and Price.

Waite mentioned that he still gets emotional about the situation, but he's still thrilled about the signing.

It's normal for Waite to still be emotional about this. After all, he worked closely with Price for many seasons as the goaltending coach, and he was on the job when that collision occurred. Waite is still very close to Price.

Chris Kreider is a Montreal Canadiens player Never thought in a million years they'd sign him after what he did to Price pic.twitter.com/mgi2SVsExw — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) September 12, 2026

“I'm one of those emotional types because he may have prevented us from winning the Cup.” – Stéphane Waite

The Habs were a joy to watch during the 2014 playoffs, especially Price. In fact, Price has always performed very well in the playoffs, except on a few rare occasions (and he never really had an incredible team in front of him). Even at the very end of his career, he was impressive (2021 playoffs) even though we knew he was nearing the end of his career.

We know, however, that Price doesn't hold a grudge against Kreider, which does help make it easier for fans—who are still emotional—to swallow the pill.

Waite added, though, that if Kreider performs well and helps the Habs, the fans will quickly forgive him.

After all, he'll bring a lot to the team. Finally, a good player to play alongside Demidov.

Even though he's 35 now, he's still a guy capable of scoring plenty of goals, in addition to bringing a lot of grit and experience (to a talented young team).

He plays left wing, but Waite mentioned that he can also fill in at center. On top of all that, he brings a lot of leadership (he's previously served as captain in the NHL) and is very responsible across the entire 200 feet of the ice.

Waite sees him (without a doubt) playing on the second line and says he'll take on the role of an older brother within the organization.

In short, I think fans can simply be satisfied with this low-cost signing, even though he could earn a few million dollars more in performance bonuses.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Aaron Portzline: Regarding Adam Fantilli/Blue Jackets negotiations: When you're looking at a five-year deal—which I think will be the minimum term here—much of it comes down to projection; is he worth five years at 13 [million]?; the club, if they could go longer, would go longer – Jason Gregor Show (9/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 13, 2026

– Worth a read.

It's going to be quite a headache for Houston when he returns to the game. https://t.co/U84aDLBnLw https://t.co/RyAnR6yTMS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 13, 2026

– Too bad.