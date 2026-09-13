Zachary Bolduc Finally Signs with the Habs

Finally, Zachary Bolduc has signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

The Habs forward will earn $4.2 million per season over four years.

Zach Bolduc 4 x $4.2M Montreal — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 13, 2026

After yesterday's big signing of Chris Kreider, the Habs are following up with more good news today.

The situation had been dragging on for far too long, and with the season fast approaching, we were all wondering what was going on with him.

This signing will lead Bolduc to full free agency.

This deal puts Bolduc on a direct path to full free agency in 4 years. https://t.co/0PH3IZ0fYE — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 13, 2026

This is great news for the Habs, who had a few things to sort out. Yesterday, the club bolstered its top-6 with the signing of Chris Kreider, and now one of the two restricted free agents still without a contract has finally signed.

All that's left is the Arber Xhekaj situation.

The addition of Kreider will certainly impact how Bolduc is used, but it seems the Habs have high hopes for him with this four-year contract worth over $4 million per season, even though he's likely to play on the third or fourth line.

More details to come…