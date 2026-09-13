Nick Suzuki Comes Very Close to Making the Top 20 NHL Players

The NHL Network continued its reveal of the Top 50 best NHL players tonight.

After learning that Cole Caufield had narrowly missed the top 30, coming in at No. 31, two other Canadiens players were obviously ones to watch.

Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki did not disappoint.

The Canadiens defenseman was ranked 27th, while his captain did even better, coming in at No. 21.

NHL Network's Top 50 Players Right Now list continues with ranks 30–21! : #NHLTopPlayers on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/FzwAqXrsdk — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 13, 2026

Yes, Suzuki is now considered practically a top-20 player in the NHL, and in my opinion, he is one.

In Hutson's case, his ranking is particularly interesting when you look at the three defensemen who were revealed just before him.

Moritz Seider was ranked 30th, Jake Sanderson 29th, and Matthew Schaefer 28th. Three top-tier defensemen who therefore find themselves behind the Canadiens' No. 48.

Not bad for a guy who's only entering his third season in the NHL.

Hutson is an elite defenseman, and his status is now recognized throughout the league. He's no longer simply considered a promising young defenseman. He's now among the league's best players in the eyes of the NHL Network.

His progression since joining the Canadiens has been nothing short of remarkable.

Suzuki, for his part, is knocking on the door of the top 20.

The captain just had a 101-point season, along with a Selke Trophy, and his ranking finally reflects the status he's achieved in the NHL. In fact, he was ranked 9th on the NHL Network's list of the best centers earlier this summer.

So seeing him at No. 21 overall is by no means a coincidence.

Suzuki ranks ahead of Igor Shesterkin, Matt Boldy, Jason Robertson, Matthew Tkachuk, and Jack Hughes in this segment of the rankings.

A few years ago, people were still wondering if Suzuki could be a top center in the NHL. Now, he's just one spot shy of breaking into the top 20.

Not exactly a bad spot for the Habs' captain.

In a nutshell

– Sad news.

Commissioner Bettman's statement on the passing of Cal Nichols. https://t.co/n3Za8PmwY7 pic.twitter.com/3fGz8LYyfb — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) September 13, 2026

– Vladimir Guerrero Jr. breaks out of his slump.

– Stay tuned.

Pierre LeBrun: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck: The Canes remain interested; one figures any such potential deal would involve unsigned RFA defenseman Alexander Nikishin – The Athletic (9/8)

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NHLRR: Nikishin's name came up around the draft in relation to a Hellebuyck trade; at that… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 13, 2026

– Interesting.