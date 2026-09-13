Chris Kreider: Martin McGuire Isn’t Convinced by His Arrival

The big news of the weekend, aside from Zachary Bolduc's signing, is Chris Kreider's arrival in Montreal.

The player who has long been the arch-nemesis of many fans will be wearing the blue-white-red jersey next season.

However, putting old grudges aside, many fans and journalists agree that the Habs are a better team with Kreider, whom Kent Hughes signed to a one-year deal at a more than reasonable price.

On the other hand, some aren't convinced by the signing of the American player.

Among them is Martin McGuire, who doesn't think Kreider can play on the Habs' top two lines.

Habs' New Acquisition | “This isn't the Kreider from his prime that we're going to get” —Martin McGuire https://t.co/LUyWYxuQYz — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 13, 2026

As he puts it:

“We're not going to get the Kreider from his prime.”

According to McGuire, the forward's decline is already well underway and could continue with the Habs since he'll (likely) play on the second power-play unit, which could reduce his ice time on the power play.

Furthermore, the analyst explains that Kreider was no longer a regular in the top 6 in Anaheim or during his final season in New York.

However, if we look at his average ice time last year, the Massachusetts native ranked sixth among Ducks forwards and second among left wingers with 17:02.

That's the kind of ice time you'd expect from a second-line player.

Furthermore, although Kreider saw some power-play time, he recorded 17 of his 50 points and eight of his 22 goals on the power play.

That output might drop on the second wave of the power play, but it still leaves him with 33 points—including 14 goals—at five-on-five.

I think the power-play forward might even improve his even-strength stats this season, because let's not forget that he's expected to play alongside a certain Ivan Demidov.

In any case, as McGuire points out, the Habs' front office knows Kreider well and understood what they were getting into when they offered him a contract.

And even if Kreider ultimately ends up on the team's third line, the Canadiens are still a better team with the American in their lineup.

In Brief

– Rookies face off tonight.

2026 NHL Prospect Challenge: Canadiens vs. Senators open threadhttps://t.co/iZ3KGBiRUE — Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) September 13, 2026

– The Habs' lineup.

Tonight's lineup for the Prospect Challenge Tonight's lineup at the Prospect Challenge#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CLMNetyG7H — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 13, 2026

– MLB in Brief.

– A violent blow to the head.

Kyler Murray's debut in Minnesota cut short by a terrifying incidenthttps://t.co/i1SvMc7Xr6 — RDS (@RDSca) September 13, 2026

– Derrick Henry ranks third.

CHOO-CHOO! NFL football on RDS pic.twitter.com/qFT9Ocy6ag — RDS (@RDSca) September 13, 2026

– Alexander Zverev is the champion in New York.