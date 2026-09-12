“Kent Hughes is working hard to make another acquisition.”

The CH announced early this evening that it had reached an agreement with Chris Kreider. The club has signed a player who, for several years now, hasn't been a fan favorite.

But more importantly, they've acquired a player who will undoubtedly improve their team. And that's what matters most.

Given that the Canadiens hadn't added anyone since the start of the summer, this news is causing quite a stir. But Eric Engels gave the team's fans (yet another) glimmer of hope tonight.

In an article for Sportsnet, Engels notes that the acquisition of Kreider doesn't prevent Kent Hughes from making other acquisitions. He then goes on to say that the GM “is working hard to ensure that Kreider isn't the last acquisition.”

This obviously leaves the door open for the club to acquire (at least) one more player.

On Kreider's deal with the Canadiens.

It's a good one, and if they have their way, it won't be their last one between now and the start of the season https://t.co/KHWQyYhyTD — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 13, 2026

It's reasonable to assume that any further acquisition would, this time, come via a trade. Unless another miracle like the Kreider deal happens, the free-agent market doesn't seem to interest the Canadiens, especially since the players available there could have signed several weeks ago.

And we know the Habs have assets to trade and that the club isn't afraid to use them.

Obviously, Kirill Marchenko is a name to watch. His name has been the subject of plenty of talk around town this summer, and his absence from the Blue Jackets' golf tournament has sparked speculation.

And one might wonder whether Zachary Bolduc—who is still without a contract and is now “blocked” by Kreider (in the short term)—could become a bargaining chip.

Extension

Acquiring Marchenko, in reality, wouldn't solve the problem at second-line center. One might think that, in an ideal world, the Canadiens would prefer a player who could line up with Kreider and Ivan Demidov on the second line.

Except that those kinds of options are rarer… unless Dylan Larkin, who played with Kreider at the Four Nations Tournament, comes to view Montreal as an acceptable destination.