Runoff Election: A Way to Get Rid of Samuel Montembeault

Now that Kent Hughes has found his top-6 forward, the next issue to address is the identity of his goaltenders.

Will Jacob Fowler start the season in the AHL? Will Samuel Montembeault be traded?

Pierre McGuire believes waiving him is a good solution to “get rid of” the Quebec native.

Pierre McGuire may have the solution to the #GoHabsGo's 3-goalie dilemma! #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/P6T2yNeh9Z — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 12, 2026

He says the big problem with the goalie is his contract and that the goal is to free up money under the salary cap.

It's not that the Habs are short on money, but freeing up $3.15 million wouldn't hurt. McGuire (Sick Podcast) is convinced he won't be traded to the Rocket, because another team will claim him.

At $3.15 million for another season, it's a good bet. Unfortunately, the Habs don't need Monty on their roster. According to McGuire, Kent Hughes is patient and won't rush into a trade that wouldn't benefit him.

Perhaps, in the end, it's not a trade we're expecting—it's the opportunity to see him at training camp and eventually send him down to the minors if Fowler is ready to take the next step.

The other day, also on the Sick Podcast, Tony Marinaro stated that Monty will be traded only if an opposing goaltender gets injured during training camp.

So this will be a story to watch, but Hughes is being very patient about it.

In Brief

– The Alouettes are in Vancouver tonight.

The Alouettes are in Vancouver for the second game of a two-game series against the Lions. Tune in to @RDSca starting at 9:30 p.m. Have a great evening! pic.twitter.com/3jx8dc1CKB — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) September 13, 2026

– The NFL isn't a sport.

“The NFL is showing that it is rapidly becoming the number one sport in the world.” @stephenasmith gives the NFL its props pic.twitter.com/y6JxRsV188 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 11, 2026

– Impressive.