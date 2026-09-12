Chris Kreider: The (Surprisingly) Positive Reaction from Fans

Chris Kreider is a perfect acquisition. He makes the Canadiens a better team, and as my colleague Félix Forget said a few minutes ago: let's stop dwelling on the past.

Carey Price—by the way, my all-time favorite player—is no longer here, and this is a new organization that wants to win.

As for the fans' reaction, I expected a lot more negativity. It surprised me.

OMFG LETS GOOOOO — William Leblanc (@xwleblancx) September 12, 2026

WELCOME HOME! Went Hughes, and I'm a Hughes hater — Bergervin's Ego (@BergevinsEgo) September 12, 2026

He'll be a solid addition to our top 6/9. Even though he ran over Carey, he's a Hab now and we all have to welcome him with open arms — Zex the Great (@Zex1945) September 12, 2026

There are still people who haven't forgiven that 2014 play, and that's understandable. After all, the goaltender has never been the same since that collision.

But those people seem to be in the minority on social media. It's time to move on: the power forward, even if he's just as annoying, is more mature and has learned from his past mistakes.

The American, who is one of the few willing to come to Canada, chose Montreal for its winning culture. He deserves to be welcomed with open arms.

In any case, he'll be there at the golf tournament on Monday. He's sure to answer at least one question about Price, hehe.

And you, which side are you on?

Let's hope he isn't booed at the opening game. I'll be there, and I can tell you that no boos will come from my mouth.

In a nutshell

– Maxim Lapierre opens up about the signing.

A word on the Kreider signing. pic.twitter.com/STqkOfzU0R — Hockey with an Accent (@hockeyaccent1) September 12, 2026

– Good question.

Who would've thought the Habs would sign Chris Kreider before they signed Xhekaj or Bolduc this offseason — HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 12, 2026

– Well said.