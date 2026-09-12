Chris Kreider is set to play alongside Ivan Demidov starting on Day 1

Chris Kreider is officially a member of the Montreal Canadiens. It still feels a little strange to write that, but we'll get used to it.

Because yes, even though he hasn't been a fan favorite for the past 12 years, this signing couldn't be better. He checks all the boxes, and if we stop dwelling on 2014, he undoubtedly makes the Habs a better team.

If you set aside the emotional aspect, it's a home run.

By the way, for those who were wondering, Kreider is expected to attend the Habs' golf tournament on Monday. His paperwork should be in order to make that possible.

My gut tells me there's going to be (quite a bit of) talk about his move on Carey Price… but we'll probably be able to move on after all that.

For those asking, the expectation is that Chris Kreider's paperwork will be sorted out and he'll be present for Monday's Canadiens golf tournament. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 12, 2026

On the hockey front, Kreider's arrival obviously changes the game in town. The Habs are adding a power forward who just scored 22 goals and tallied 50 points in 2025–26… and in my opinion, he absolutely must play with Ivan Demidov right from the start of camp.

For the past year, the Habs have been looking for players to pair with Demidov. He's been a bit of a lone wolf on his line and could really benefit from a player capable of complementing his style of play.

And that works out perfectly, because scoring goals is something Kreider does well.

Kreider is one of 14 active NHL players with at least 20 goals over the past 8 NHL seasons — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) September 12, 2026

We know that Kreider, who can deliver a hit, would also help Demidov in that regard. If the Habs wanted Matthew Knies at the last trade deadline, it's probably because they liked the idea of pairing Demidov with a power forward.

And Kreider, even if he's not Knies, fits that profile as well.

Suddenly, when you picture Kreider on the wing of the second line, you realize that it makes that unit much more interesting right away. There's still a glaring need at center, let's be clear… but it doesn't look quite as bad with two quality wingers.

Instead of having Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen on that line, there's only one of the two.

What will the #CH's second line look like? Kreider-Newhook-Demidov? Kreider-Kapanen-Demidov? Kreider-Dach-Demidov? I know Dach doesn't necessarily deserve this role, but since you're signing him to a “last-chance” type of contract… you're giving him a really good one, aren't you?… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) September 12, 2026

We can expect these line combinations to be tested during training camp. Martin St-Louis will be able to see if there's chemistry between the two guys (and with different centers), but it goes without saying that having Kreider on the roster gives him options.

And for a coach who's often had to work hard to find options for his second line, this must feel like a breath of fresh air.

Extension

For all these reasons, it's pretty easy to envision a lineup in which Kreider and Demidov team up. The two guys certainly have what it takes to make it work.

Maybe if Kirill Marchenko were in town, the conversation would be different. And speaking of the Russian, you'd think that having Kreider on his roster would help Kent Hughes avoid being at a disadvantage in negotiations with the Blue Jackets, you know…